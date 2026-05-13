Global Financial Services Expands Its Comprehensive Retirement Planning Services in 2026

Expanding Client-Centered Financial Services

Global Financial Services has built its reputation on providing a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the diverse financial needs of individuals and families. Specializing in retirement planning, the firm helps clients navigate the complexities of preparing financially for retirement through personalized strategies focused on long-term stability and confidence.

By focusing on the individual needs of each client, Global Financial Services delivers customized financial solutions designed to support retirement readiness and financial security. This personalized approach has helped the firm become a leading name in financial services in Georgia, particularly among individuals and families planning for retirement.

“Our goal is to create financial plans that bring peace of mind,” says Dave Bahl, President and CEO of Global Financial Services. “We recognize that each of our clients has different goals, aspirations, and challenges, and that’s why we focus on providing solutions that are tailored to each individual’s specific circumstances.”

Comprehensive Retirement Planning Services Tailored to Individual Goals

Global Financial Services offers services designed to meet the needs of clients in different stages of life. Whether someone is beginning to prepare for retirement or approaching retirement age, the firm provides guidance focused on building long-term financial confidence.

Services include:

Retirement Planning: Helping individuals prepare financially for retirement through savings strategies, retirement income planning, and financial guidance.

Comprehensive Financial Plans: Creating long-term financial plans that align with clients’ retirement goals and future lifestyle needs.

This client-focused approach ensures individuals receive guidance that supports their personal financial objectives while helping simplify the retirement planning process.

A Personalized Approach to Financial Security

At the core of Global Financial Services’ business model is a commitment to individualized financial planning. Unlike firms that rely on generalized strategies, Global Financial Services takes the time to understand each client’s goals, concerns, and long-term vision for retirement.

The company’s dedication to building long-term relationships has helped establish trust among its clients throughout Georgia. Rather than focusing solely on financial products, the firm emphasizes ongoing support, education, and personalized guidance.

“We take pride in offering more than just financial advice. We build relationships based on trust and transparency,” says Bahl. “Our clients know that we’re with them for the long haul, guiding them through life’s financial challenges.”

Award-Winning Excellence in Retirement Planning

Global Financial Services’ commitment to excellence in retirement planning has been recognized through multiple industry awards in 2025. The firm was honored with two distinctions from BestofBestReview.com , including “ Best Retirement Specialist at Lake Oconee ” and “ Best Retirement Specialist in Atlanta of 2025 . ” These recognitions reflect the company’s dedication to delivering personalized retirement planning strategies, exceptional client service, and long-term financial guidance tailored to the unique goals of individuals and families across Georgia.

The firm has also expanded its leadership team with the addition of Sarah Jo Freshour as its new Director of Operations, supporting continued organizational growth and operational scaling to ensure seamless service delivery and enhanced client experience.

Growing Across Four Georgia Locations

As demand for retirement planning services continues to grow, Global Financial Services has expanded its presence across Georgia with four office locations serving clients throughout the region.

The company currently operates in:

Brookhaven

Lake Oconee

Lawrenceville

Newnan

The expansion reflects the firm’s continued growth and commitment to making personalized retirement planning services more accessible to individuals and families throughout Georgia.

With financial planning becoming increasingly complex for many Americans, Global Financial Services aims to simplify the process by providing clear and practical guidance tailored to each client’s unique situation.

The firm stated that its continued growth is driven by its ability to adapt to changing client needs while maintaining a strong focus on personalized service and long-term planning relationships.

About Global Financial Services

Global Financial Services is a retirement planning firm based in Georgia specializing in personalized, client-first financial solutions. Founded by Dave Bahl, the company focuses on helping individuals and families prepare for retirement through customized financial planning strategies designed around long-term goals and financial confidence. With offices in Brookhaven, Lake Oconee, Lawrenceville, and Newnan, Global Financial Services continues to expand its reach while maintaining a commitment to relationship-driven service and transparent financial guidance.

Ready to take the next step toward a more secure financial future? Connect with Global Financial Services today to explore personalized strategies tailored to your goals, reach out via email at info@gfsretire.com or visit their Website , LinkedIn , and Facebook pages to learn more.