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VerLuce Brings Solar Landscaping Lighting Into Focus as Energy-Smart Home Upgrades Gain Ground

ByEthan Lin

May 13, 2026

Homeowners across the U.S. are taking a closer look at how their outdoor spaces use energy. Utility bills have crept up in recent years, and many people are starting to question where that power goes. Outdoor lighting often runs longer than expected, sometimes without much thought.

That shift in awareness is changing buying habits. Solar landscaping lighting, once seen as a simple or low-powered option, is getting a second look.

Performance has improved, and so has design. What used to feel like a compromise now feels like a practical upgrade.

For homeowners between 25 and 65, especially those with higher incomes, outdoor lighting plays a bigger role than it once did. It’s not just about visibility.

It’s about creating a space that feels finished and usable after dark. A well-lit path or patio can change how often people step outside in the evening.

VerLuce, a Providence-based smart home brand, has stepped into that conversation with a clear goal. Founded in 2023, the company focuses on LED and solar-powered outdoor lighting that aims to reduce energy use without sacrificing appearance. Their products are built for homeowners who want both efficiency and a polished look.

Outdoor lighting may seem like a small detail at first. Still, it adds up. Lights that run for hours each night can quietly drive up energy use over time.

Traditional systems rely on grid electricity and don’t always offer much control. Many homeowners install them and rarely adjust them again.

Solar lighting changes that equation. It collects energy during the day and powers fixtures at night, cutting the need for grid power.

For some households, the savings become noticeable within a season. That alone is enough to spark interest.

VerLuce leans into that advantage with LED technology that uses less energy while maintaining steady brightness.

Many of their products include smart features that allow users to adjust timing or intensity. A homeowner can set lights to turn on at dusk, dim later in the evening, or shift with the seasons. It’s a small detail, but it adds flexibility that people tend to appreciate once they try it.

Outdoor living has grown in importance, too. Backyards are no longer just open space. They’re used for dining, relaxing, and hosting.

Lighting plays a quiet but important role in how those spaces function. Poor lighting can make even a well-designed yard feel incomplete.

Environmental concerns continue to shape decisions. Many homeowners are looking for ways to reduce their energy use without overhauling their entire home.

Solar lighting offers a manageable step in that direction. It doesn’t require a full renovation, and it can still make a visible difference.

VerLuce positions its products within that growing shift. The company focuses on clean design and reliable performance, aiming to meet the expectations of modern homeowners.

The interest in solar landscaping lighting is picking up speed. Homeowners want solutions that feel practical, look good, and make sense over time.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

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