Royal Tee Caddy Announces Patent Pending Golf Alignment Tool for On Course Play

Royal Tee Caddy has announced the launch of its patent pending golf accessory, the Royal Tee Caddy, a multi functional tool developed to assist golfers with driver alignment, consistent tee height placement, and routine on course tasks during active play. The product was created to combine several practical golfing functions into a single compact accessory intended for use throughout a round.

Founded by CEO Jon Lekar, Royal Tee Caddy was developed with a focus on helping golfers establish a more repeatable setup while simplifying common actions performed during play. According to the company, the product stands apart from traditional alignment aids because it is designed to remain usable during actual rounds rather than only during practice sessions.

Designed to Support Consistency on the Tee Box

Royal Tee Caddy states that the product was engineered to address one of the most common challenges golfers face, maintaining a consistent driver setup. Variations in alignment and tee height can impact shot direction and ball contact, particularly over the course of a long round.

The Royal Tee Caddy includes alignment support intended to provide golfers with a repeatable visual setup reference before tee shots. The company also incorporated a tee height positioning feature designed to help players maintain consistency from shot to shot.

According to the company, the product was created with golfers of varying experience levels in mind, from recreational players to individuals focused on improving performance off the tee.

“Golfers spend a lot of time trying to repeat the same setup throughout a round,” said Jon Lekar, CEO of Royal Tee Caddy. “The goal was to create a practical tool that supports consistency while remaining functional during actual play.”

Multi Functional Design Combines Several Golfing Tasks

In addition to driver alignment support, the Royal Tee Caddy also includes a tee retrieval system intended to streamline routine course actions. The company notes that the product was designed to reduce the need for carrying multiple separate accessories during a round.

Royal Tee Caddy describes the tool as an all in one on course companion focused on convenience and usability. The compact design was developed to integrate naturally into a golfer’s routine without interrupting the pace of play.

The company reports that durability was also a key consideration during development. The product was engineered to withstand regular outdoor use and repeated course conditions while maintaining long term functionality.

According to Royal Tee Caddy, combining multiple features into one device was intended to provide golfers with a more efficient experience on the course.

Patent Pending Product Introduced to the Golf Accessories Market

Royal Tee Caddy confirmed that the product is currently patent pending. The company states that the patent pending status reflects the unique combination of alignment support, tee management, and on course functionality incorporated into the design.

The golf accessories market has seen growing demand for products focused on improving consistency and efficiency during play. While many alignment aids are limited to training environments, Royal Tee Caddy positions its product as a solution intended for active use throughout an entire round.

“The focus was always on practicality,” Lekar said. “We wanted to develop something golfers could carry and use naturally during play while supporting a consistent setup.”

Royal Tee Caddy plans to continue building awareness of the product through digital platforms and direct engagement with golfers interested in improving setup consistency and simplifying on course routines.

About Royal Tee Caddy

Royal Tee Caddy is a golf accessory company focused on developing practical tools designed to support consistency, convenience, and functionality during play. Founded by CEO Jon Lekar, the company developed the patent pending Royal Tee Caddy as a multi functional golf accessory intended to assist with driver alignment, tee height consistency, and tee retrieval during active rounds. More information is available at their website . Follow the company on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok . Business inquiries can be directed to info@royalteecaddy.com .