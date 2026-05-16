Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia, LawnLogic has already served more than 1,000 customers and continues gaining market share across one of the Southeast’s most competitive turf industries. Through a combination of premium craftsmanship, operational speed, proprietary technology, and high-end outdoor design, the company has rapidly separated itself from traditional turf installers throughout Georgia.

Serving Cobb, Cherokee, Paulding, Bartow, Fulton, and surrounding counties, LawnLogic works with homeowners, commercial developers, HOAs, schools, hospitality groups, and several of Georgia’s most influential companies.

Setting a New Standard in the Turf Industry

While many Georgia turf companies still rely on outdated sales processes, inconsistent communication, and generic installations, LawnLogic has built its reputation around speed, transparency, premium execution, and a modern customer experience.

The company specializes in:

Residential and commercial artificial grass lawns

Professional custom putting greens

Sport courts

Luxury outdoor living spaces

Pet turf systems with advanced drainage

Playground turf

Drainage and erosion control solutions

Its residential and commercial turf installations remain the foundation of the business, but LawnLogic has rapidly become a leader in luxury outdoor transformations throughout Georgia and the Southeast.

“We did not build this company to blend in with everyone else in the market,” said Dusty Broadhead, CEO of LawnLogic Turf & Outdoor. “Our goal was to build the most trusted, most advanced, and most professional turf and outdoor company in Georgia , and we are doing exactly that.”

Technology Competitors Cannot Match

One of LawnLogic’s biggest competitive advantages is its investment in proprietary in-house technology designed to modernize the buying experience and eliminate the uncertainty customers often face when dealing with contractors.

The company developed GetTurfInstant.com, a transparent online quoting platform that allows customers to receive realistic project pricing guidance before ever scheduling an appointment, something very few companies in the industry are willing or able to provide.

That transparency, combined with fast response times, detailed proposals, financing options, and highly efficient installation crews, has helped LawnLogic scale rapidly while building strong customer trust throughout Georgia.

Few competitors can match the company’s combination of speed, technology, customer experience, and installation quality.

Most installations are completed within one to two days, and every project is backed by LawnLogic’s 15-Year Platinum Promise Warranty.

Industry Recognition Strengthens LawnLogic’s Market Position

LawnLogic Turf & Outdoor has also been recognized as the “ Best Artificial Grass Company in North Georgia of 2026 ,” an industry distinction announced by BestofBestReview.com, an independent authority highlighting companies demonstrating leadership, service quality, and operational excellence within their industries.

The recognition comes amid the company’s rapid expansion throughout Georgia and reflects LawnLogic’s growing reputation for premium installation standards, customer experience, and innovation within the artificial turf and luxury outdoor living market.

This award acknowledges companies that consistently demonstrate strong customer satisfaction, industry leadership, and measurable market impact.

For LawnLogic, the recognition further reinforces the company’s position within one of the Southeast’s most competitive turf industries, where demand for premium outdoor living environments continues rising among both residential and commercial clients.

Premium Materials. Proven Systems. Rapid Growth.

Rather than competing on low-cost installations, LawnLogic focuses on premium long-term value through elite materials, highly trained crews, and installation systems engineered for durability and performance.

Drainage engineering is treated as a core component of every project, particularly for pet systems, putting greens, sport courts, and commercial installations where longevity and usability matter most.

Clients throughout North Georgia continue to highlight the company’s professionalism, communication, speed, and finished product quality as major differentiators in a crowded market.

Since launching in 2022, LawnLogic has expanded aggressively across Georgia while continuing to build relationships with commercial developers, property managers, businesses, and organizations seeking premium low-maintenance outdoor environments.

As demand for luxury outdoor living and artificial turf continues rising throughout the Southeast, LawnLogic has established itself as one of the region’s fastest-scaling turf and outdoor brands.

Dominating Georgia’s Competitive Turf Market

Georgia’s artificial turf industry has become increasingly competitive in recent years, but LawnLogic continues separating itself through innovation, operational efficiency, premium execution, and customer-focused technology.

The company’s rapid growth reflects a larger shift happening across the industry as homeowners and commercial clients move away from traditional contractors and toward companies capable of delivering a faster, more transparent, and more professional experience.

“Our focus is simple,” Dusty Broadhead added. “Deliver better products, better communication, faster installations, and a better customer experience than anyone else in the market. That commitment is why LawnLogic continues growing so quickly across Georgia.”

About LawnLogic Turf & Outdoor

LawnLogic Turf & Outdoor is a family-owned artificial turf and luxury outdoor living company based in Kennesaw, Georgia. Founded in 2022, the company specializes in premium residential and commercial artificial grass installations, custom putting greens, sport courts, pet turf systems, drainage solutions, and complete outdoor transformations.

With more than 1,000 customers served, LawnLogic has become one of the Southeast’s fastest growing turf and outdoor companies by combining premium materials, proprietary quoting technology, fast installation timelines, and industry-leading customer service.

Additional resources and service information are available at LawnLogic Turf , Instant quotes , Instant LawnLogic Turf & Outdoor and through the company’s link directory at LinkTree . Follow their social media on Instagram and Facebook Media inquiries may be directed to hello@lawnlogicturf.com or 706-701-8873.

The company serves clients throughout North Georgia, including Cobb, Cherokee, Paulding, Bartow, Fulton, and surrounding counties.