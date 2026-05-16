Vietnam’s New Luxury Flows Along the River as LuxGroup Announces the Expansion of Amiral Cruises for Presidents in Vietnam’s Experiential Travel Sector

A New Direction for Luxury Travel in Vietnam

The global luxury travel industry is undergoing a notable transformation as affluent travelers increasingly seek immersive and emotionally meaningful experiences over traditional displays of extravagance. In Vietnam, LuxGroup® has announced the continued expansion of its experiential tourism vision through Amiral Cruises for Presidents®, a boutique luxury river and maritime cruise concept centered on culture, heritage, and slow travel.

Founded by Vietnamese entrepreneur and tourism specialist Dr. Phạm Hà, LuxGroup® has spent more than two decades developing boutique hospitality experiences that integrate storytelling, sustainability, and Vietnamese cultural identity. The company’s portfolio includes Heritage Cruises®, Emperor Cruises®, and Amiral Cruises for Presidents®, each designed to offer travelers a deeper connection to Vietnam’s history and waterways.

The announcement reflects a broader shift occurring within global tourism where travelers increasingly prioritize authenticity, privacy, personalization, wellness, and cultural immersion.

According to Dr. Phạm Hà, the future of luxury tourism is evolving beyond material excess.

“The future of luxury travel is not about owning more, but feeling more,” said Dr. Phạm Hà. “Modern travelers are searching for emotional connection, cultural understanding, and experiences that remain meaningful long after the journey ends.”

Amiral Cruises for Presidents® Introduces Slow Luxury on the Saigon River

Officially launched in 2026, Amiral Cruises for Presidents® was developed around the concept of “slow travel in a fast city.” Operating along the Saigon River and Vietnam’s southern coastline, the boutique cruise experience presents Ho Chi Minh City through a cultural and historical perspective rather than a conventional sightseeing format.

The experience combines intimate onboard hospitality with curated storytelling, refined Vietnamese cuisine, live music, and heritage inspired design elements. Guests travel through the evolving urban landscape of Ho Chi Minh City while observing the contrast between colonial architecture, modern developments, traditional neighborhoods, and riverside cultural spaces.

Unlike large scale commercial cruise operations, Amiral Cruises for Presidents® focuses on smaller guest capacities and personalized service intended to create a quieter and more reflective atmosphere.

The company stated that the Saigon River itself serves as the central narrative element of the journey.

“Most cities grow away from their rivers. Great river cities grow because of them,” said Dr. Phạm Hà. “The Saigon River represents memory, commerce, identity, and history flowing through the center of the city.”

This approach aligns with growing international interest in quiet luxury, wellness oriented travel, and immersive tourism experiences that emphasize emotional depth and cultural authenticity.

Vietnam’s Cultural Identity Becomes Central to Luxury Tourism

For many years, Vietnam’s tourism industry competed primarily through affordability and accessibility. LuxGroup® believes the country is now entering a new phase where its cultural heritage, culinary traditions, and historical identity can become defining strengths within the premium travel market.

The company’s philosophy, “Luxury is Culture. Delivering Happiness,” reflects its long term strategy of positioning Vietnam as a destination capable of offering emotionally rich and culturally layered experiences.

LuxGroup® has integrated this philosophy across its hospitality brands.

Heritage Cruises® draws inspiration from Bạch Thái Bưởi, the influential Vietnamese entrepreneur historically recognized as the “King of Vietnamese Ships.” Emperor Cruises® references the lifestyle and aesthetics associated with Emperor Bảo Đại during the 1930s.

Amiral Cruises for Presidents® continues this heritage driven approach by blending Art Deco influences with Vietnamese gastronomy, live performance, riverside storytelling, and historical narratives connected to the country’s waterways.

The company believes that Vietnam’s diversity, strong culinary identity, and living heritage offer unique advantages within the global luxury travel sector.

“Vietnam should not compete to be the cheapest destination,” Dr. Phạm Hà stated. “Vietnam can compete through culture, creativity, authenticity, cuisine, and emotional depth. That is where sustainable value is created.”

Historic Journeys Connect Travelers to Vietnam’s Past

One of the defining cultural experiences offered by Amiral Cruises for Presidents® retraces the historical route associated with Nguyễn Tất Thành, who later became Hồ Chí Minh. The experience references his 1911 departure from Nhà Rồng Wharf aboard the French vessel Amiral Latouche Tréville.

According to LuxGroup®, the historical route was designed not as a reenactment, but as an educational and reflective experience intended to provide travelers with greater cultural and historical context.

For Vietnamese travelers, the route carries emotional significance tied to national history. For international visitors, it offers insight into Vietnam’s historical transformation and maritime heritage.

“We are not simply transporting guests,” said Dr. Phạm Hà. “We are creating journeys that inspire reflection, curiosity, and cultural understanding. That is the true meaning of experiential travel.”

The initiative forms part of LuxGroup®’s broader Vietnam Waterways® vision, which seeks to reposition the country’s rivers and coastlines as cultural assets capable of supporting heritage tourism and sustainable travel development.

Boutique Hospitality Continues to Shape LuxGroup®’s Growth Strategy

As tourism markets across Asia continue evolving, many hospitality companies are expanding through larger scale operations and higher visitor volumes. LuxGroup® has instead maintained a boutique centered growth strategy focused on intimacy, personalization, and lower capacity experiences.

The company stated that maintaining smaller ships and curated guest experiences allows for stronger emotional engagement while also supporting sustainability goals and cultural preservation efforts.

“Boutique means distinctive, immersive, elegant, and deeply human,” Dr. Phạm Hà explained. “People remember how a journey made them feel. That feeling cannot be mass produced.”

LuxGroup® also noted that limiting guest capacity can contribute to reduced overcrowding and help preserve the authenticity of destinations increasingly affected by mass tourism.

The company views environmental responsibility and cultural preservation as essential elements of modern luxury tourism.

“Luxury tourism cannot survive without cultural preservation and environmental responsibility,” Dr. Phạm Hà added. “If destinations lose their soul, luxury itself loses meaning.”

Vietnam’s Emerging Position in Experiential Luxury Travel

Vietnam continues to gain international attention as one of Asia’s fastest growing tourism destinations. Industry observers note increasing demand for boutique hospitality, heritage focused tourism, and culturally immersive experiences across the region.

Through Amiral Cruises for Presidents® and its broader hospitality portfolio, LuxGroup® aims to contribute to Vietnam’s repositioning within the global luxury tourism market.

The company believes future tourism growth will increasingly be defined by emotional value rather than scale alone.

Along the Saigon River, this emerging model of experiential luxury is already beginning to take shape through slower, more reflective travel experiences designed around culture, memory, and human connection.

For LuxGroup®, the future of luxury travel lies not simply in creating memorable journeys, but in creating journeys that leave a lasting emotional impression.

About LuxGroup®

LuxGroup® is a privately owned Vietnamese tourism and hospitality company founded by Dr. Phạm Hà. The company specializes in boutique luxury travel experiences centered on heritage, culture, sustainability, gastronomy, and experiential tourism. Its portfolio includes Heritage Cruises®, Emperor Cruises®, and Amiral Cruises for Presidents®. Through its Vietnam Waterways® vision, LuxGroup® seeks to position Vietnam’s rivers and coastlines as cultural and tourism assets that support immersive travel experiences and sustainable destination development.

More information is available at LuxGroup and Amiral Cruises official websites. Media inquiries can be directed to info@luxgroup.vn.