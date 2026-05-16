Binance Online Draws Global Audience for Conversations on Crypto’s Next Chapter

Binance concluded Binance Online, a global virtual event that brought together leading voices from across crypto, finance, blockchain, and technology for more than four hours of live programming streamed on Binance Square on 13 May.

A Global Conversation on Crypto’s Next Chapter

The event convened a high-caliber lineup of speakers spanning exchange leadership, institutional finance, blockchain ecosystems, venture capital, research, media, and infrastructure. Across the program, viewers heard from Binance Co-CEOs Yi He and Richard Teng, Binance Founder CZ, and executives from organizations including BlackRock, Ripple, Solana Foundation, Blockstream, Coin Bureau, YZi Labs, Messari, CoinMarketCap, DefiLlama, BNB Chain, and The Block.

Binance Online drew strong global interest, generating more than 680,000 views on Binance Square during the livestream and nearly 65,000 chat replies throughout the event. The strong turnout reflected a growing appetite for deeper conversations about the forces shaping the next phase of the digital asset industry.

Binance Leadership on Scaling Crypto Adoption

Binance Co-CEOs Yi He and Richard Teng kicked off the event with a conversation on Binance’s long-term ambition to help scale crypto from 300 million users to 3 billion, and what that next phase of growth could mean for the industry more broadly.

“If you want to be the best company in the world, you should think big, you should think crazy. And when you set a really big goal, your whole team will think about how to achieve a bigger goal. Three billion — that means not just an exchange. That means we are basically the financial infrastructure for the world,” said Yi He, Co-CEO of Binance.

Richard Teng, Co-CEO of Binance, emphasized the broader importance of crypto in expanding access to financial services globally. “I travel the world, including to many frontier and emerging markets. And I see that even today, 1.4 billion people are excluded from financial services globally. That is something that we need to solve. Crypto is here to solve that problem. That’s why we are very passionate about freedom of money globally.”

Where Capital, Infrastructure, and Innovation Are Converging

Following the opening session, Richard Teng was joined by Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation, and Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, for a panel titled “The Evolution Era.” The session covered stablecoin growth, tokenized real-world assets, the convergence of crypto and traditional finance, and the role of regulatory clarity in broader adoption.

Another panel, “Where Smart Money Is Moving Now,” brought together venture capitalist and entrepreneur Chamath Palihapitiya, Binance Founder CZ, and Anthony Pompliano, Founder and CEO of Professional Capital Management, for a discussion on the investment themes shaping the next cycle of innovation. The conversation focused on the intersection of AI, crypto, and real-world infrastructure, including opportunities in compute, energy, robotics, digital payments, and tokenized assets.

Tokenization and the Future of Capital Markets Featuring BlackRock

The event closed with a wrap-up session featuring Rob Goldstein, Chief Operating Officer of BlackRock, and Kaiser Ng, SVP of Finance at Binance, focused on tokenization and the future of capital markets. The conversation highlighted the increasing relevance of blockchain-based infrastructure to major financial institutions and the broader evolution of financial products and market structure.

“If you ask the leadership of BlackRock whether the amount of wealth stored in digital wallets is going to increase, I think everyone would raise their hand,” said Rob Goldstein, COO of BlackRock. “That’s why it’s so important to make capital markets exposures available as tokens that can live in those wallets. And on the other side, clients in traditional finance are also increasingly looking for digital asset exposure in their portfolios. It’s both sides of that bridge that are exciting to us.”

During the session, he also said: “I do think Binance plays an important role in helping to really provide that better, faster, cheaper value proposition — because at the end of the day, technology needs to be properly implemented and properly explained to people. And Binance is going to play such an important role in that.”

Broader Themes, Community Impact, and Continued Access

Across the rest of the program, speakers explored how crypto is evolving beyond its early growth phase into a more mature and interconnected ecosystem. Discussions touched on blockchain scalability, developer adoption, institutional integration, where capital is moving across crypto and frontier technologies, and the growing role of stablecoins as a practical tool for financial access.

Binance Online was supported by partners including Epic, Fusionist, Pixels, Chromia, and ZEROBASE. All proceeds will be donated to two education-focused charitable initiatives: $35,000 to the UZH Blockchain Center at the University of Zurich to support student enrollment in its Deep Dive into Blockchain summer program, and $15,000 to Geeks Academy, Kyrgyzstan’s largest IT academy, to expand access to online courses on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Binance Online remains available to watch on Binance Square, allowing community members around the world to revisit the conversations and key moments from the event.