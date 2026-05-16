Payless Kitchen Cabinets & Bath Makeover Announces 2026 Mother’s Day Shower Remodel for Carson Mother Recovering From Leg Amputation

Payless Kitchen Cabinets & Bath Makeover, a family owned kitchen, bath, and flooring company serving Southern California for more than 40 years, announced the completion of its 2026 Mother’s Day community remodel campaign for a Carson, California resident recovering from a life changing medical event.

The annual initiative is part of the company’s ongoing outreach programs designed to support individuals and families facing physical, financial, or personal hardships. Each quarter, Payless Kitchen Cabinets & Bath Makeover selects recipients for a free walk-in shower remodel through community nomination campaigns centered around holidays and recognition events, including Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Labor Day, and Veteran’s Day.

The company stated that its mission, “To Positively Transform Clients’ Lives Through Kitchen, Bath, and Flooring Renovations,” remains central to these projects, which are focused on improving accessibility, independence, and quality of life for local residents.

For the 2026 Mother’s Day campaign, community members were invited to nominate a deserving single mother in need of a bathroom transformation. According to the company, numerous nominations were received, many describing families overcoming significant personal and medical challenges.

Among the submissions, one story stood out to the Payless team.

Carson Mother Selected Following Community Nomination

Phoebe, a resident of Carson, California, was selected as the recipient of the 2026 Mother’s Day shower remodel campaign following a nomination submitted by her daughter, Stephanie.

According to the nomination, Phoebe underwent an unexpected leg amputation last year and returned home to a bathroom environment that no longer supported her mobility needs. As a wheelchair bound homeowner, she faced ongoing physical and emotional challenges while attempting to safely use a traditional shower system that had not been designed for accessible transfers or seated use.

Stephanie contacted Payless Kitchen Cabinets & Bath Makeover seeking assistance for her mother as the family adapted to a new daily routine centered around mobility limitations and in-home accessibility concerns.

On May 9, the Payless team traveled to Carson to surprise Phoebe with the remodel project shortly before Mother’s Day. The company coordinated the installation with Stephanie and immediately began demolition and renovation work inside the home.

The original shower system was removed entirely, including demolition, debris removal, and hauling of old materials. The renovation was designed to improve accessibility, increase safety, and create a more functional bathing environment for both Phoebe and her caregivers.

Accessible Features Installed to Improve Safety and Independence

The completed remodel included multiple accessibility focused upgrades intended to support safer movement and improve day to day comfort for the homeowner.

A low threshold shower base was installed to allow safer and easier entry for wheelchair access and mobility transitions. The company stated that reducing the entry barrier was a priority in minimizing fall risks and supporting independent use whenever possible.

To improve comfort and seated accessibility, installers added a professional grade wall mounted bench designed for stability and long term durability. The seated feature allows Phoebe to bathe more comfortably while reducing physical strain during shower use.

The remodel also included a combination of 18 inch and 24 inch brushed nickel safety grab bars strategically positioned throughout the shower area to provide additional support during movement and transfers.

As part of the visual redesign, the bathroom was updated with a three piece wall system featuring a Roman Stone finish intended to create a cleaner and more modern environment while maintaining practical durability.

The shower fixture package was completed in brushed nickel and incorporated both a rain shower head and a handheld shower wand. According to the company, the configuration was selected to combine functionality with ease of use for seated bathing and caregiver assistance.

Additional safety and organization enhancements included the installation of a recessed stainless steel niche and a four shelf corner caddy to reduce clutter and limit unnecessary reaching motions within the shower area.

To further improve accessibility and visibility, a clear glass enclosure system was installed to create a more open layout and support easier monitoring by caregivers if assistance is required.

One Day Installation Completed Ahead of Mother’s Day

Payless Kitchen Cabinets & Bath Makeover completed the entire renovation in a single day, allowing Phoebe and her family to begin using the upgraded shower immediately before the Mother’s Day holiday.

The company noted that minimizing disruption for homeowners is an important component of its remodeling process, particularly for clients managing medical recovery or mobility challenges within the home.

According to Payless Kitchen Cabinets & Bath Makeover, projects connected to the company’s community outreach initiatives are designed to restore comfort, independence, and peace of mind for recipients and their families.

The company’s quarterly campaigns continue to focus on identifying individuals whose living environments could be improved through accessibility centered remodeling solutions. Future initiatives are expected to include additional community nomination opportunities for veterans, first responders, senior couples, and other Southern California residents facing physical or financial hardship.

Operating under its trademarked slogan, “Transformation Through Renovation,” Payless Kitchen Cabinets & Bath Makeover stated that its long term goal remains centered on exceeding client expectations while continuing to support the communities it has served for more than four decades.

About Payless Kitchen Cabinets & Bath Makeover

Payless Kitchen Cabinets & Bath Makeover is a family owned and operated kitchen, bath, and flooring remodeling company serving Southern California for more than 40 years. The company specializes in kitchen renovations, accessible bathroom remodeling, flooring installation, and walk-in shower systems designed to improve comfort, safety, and functionality for homeowners. Through its ongoing community outreach initiatives, Payless Kitchen Cabinets & Bath Makeover provides quarterly free remodel campaigns for families and individuals in need.

Additional information is available at Payless Kitchen Cabinets & Bath Makeover . Social media channels include Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and Google . Media inquiries may be directed through email info@paylessbathmakeover.com