DiamondShield Epoxy & Concrete Floors Helps Florida Homeowners Improve Garage Safety With Slip-Resistant Epoxy Flooring

The National Safety Council (NSC) says that the rate of preventable injury-related deaths occurring in or around homes has increased 190% since 1999. This increase has been primarily driven by increases in unintentional poisonings and falls. Even if people survive these unintentional slips and falls, they may have to deal with unpleasant consequences, such as pain, lengthy healing, and lifelong disabilities.

Being proactive about making homes safer can combat these statistics and result in a better quality of life. The issue is that most homeowners only think about home improvements inside the property, such as slip mats in the bathroom or sturdy rugs in the kitchen.

A main area where people spend their time is the garage, especially if they work on projects in this space. This area also needs to be made safer, yet many homeowners don’t even consider this, and they may be working in hazardous conditions.

DiamondShield Epoxy & Concrete Floors is stepping in and making residential garages safer places with its quality garage flooring. This company installs moisture vapor barrier (MVB) epoxy flake flooring systems that have decorative vinyl flakes across the surface, which create a seamless, slip-resistant finish. Not only do these flakes evoke a granite or terrazzo look for improved garage aesthetics, but they also make it significantly safer for residents to use their garages.

Customers benefit from this type of flooring because it’s made especially to handle Floridian conditions. For example, it can handle high humidity, hot tire traffic, and moisture vapor transmission, all of which can destroy ordinary coatings.

The flooring is locked in with a urethane or polyaspartic topcoat, and this is resistant to UV rays, chemicals, and everyday wear. The result is a durable garage flooring that people can traverse with little worry that they’ll slip and injure themselves.

There are also the added benefits of refined looks and durability, which can save homeowners money in the long run. In fact, many garage floor installers in the local area skip the MVB, which then leads to the coating failing within a year, which is noted by bubbling and peeling. The multi-layer system ensures that customers receive a premium surface that can withstand not only Florida’s unique climate, but also their unique use of their garage.

DiamondShield Epoxy & Concrete Floors can also customize the flake flooring system for each customer. This means that they can match the garage floor to their home’s style and get results that are cohesive with preexisting designs.

Most MVB flake garage flooring projects take 1-2 days to complete, so clients will have minimal disruption to their daily lives. These floors should last 15-20 years, and they’re one of the longest-lasting garage flooring options available.

The team at DiamondShield Epoxy & Concrete Floors has decades of combined experience and can provide a fast and free quote.