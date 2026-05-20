California Property Co-Ownership Disputes Push More Owners Toward Partition Actions, Underwood Law Reports

Real estate disputes between co-owners are becoming more common across California. Rising property values, inherited homes, and strained business relationships have left many owners stuck in situations they no longer want to manage.

In many cases, one person wants to sell while another wants to hold the property. Others disagree about repairs, rental income, or long-term plans.

Partition actions are becoming a more common legal option for resolving those disputes. Under California law, a partition action allows co-owners to ask the court to divide or sell a property when no agreement can be reached. Attorneys handling those cases say demand has increased in recent years, especially in high-value markets across the state.

Underwood Law Firm, based in San Francisco, has focused its practice on partition law and real estate co-ownership disputes throughout California.

Attorney Elijah Underwood founded the firm in 2021 after seeing how difficult property conflicts can become for families, investors, and former business partners. Many clients come to the firm after months or years of frustration.

Some inherited property with siblings or relatives, and later ran into disagreements. Others bought investment property with friends or business partners before relationships fell apart. A few simply want out of ownership arrangements that no longer make financial sense.

The firm handles partition actions involving residential homes, commercial buildings, industrial sites, multi-family properties, and high-value real estate. Elijah Underwood has worked on more than 500 partition actions across California. His experience includes partition trials and cases involving several owners or multiple properties tied to the same dispute.

California’s real estate market has added pressure to many co-ownership arrangements. A home purchased years ago may now be worth far more than expected.

That increase in value often changes what owners want from the property. One owner may want to cash out while another wants to keep the asset in the family.

Tension can build quickly once money enters the conversation. Legal disputes tied to property ownership often affect more than finances. Family relationships can suffer. Business partnerships may break down completely. Some owners stop communicating long before legal action begins.

Underwood Law says many clients are looking for a practical solution rather than a prolonged court fight. Attorneys at the firm work with clients to understand their goals and develop a plan based on the details of the property and ownership structure. Cases involving multiple owners or valuable commercial property often require a different approach than standard residential disputes.

The firm operates offices across Northern and Southern California, including locations in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Sacramento, and Orange County. That reach allows the firm to work with clients in several of the state’s busiest real estate markets.