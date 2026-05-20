Data published by the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce shows the luxury market declined for a second year in a row in 2025, with roughly 20 million luxury shoppers stepping away from the sector. The slowdown reflects a broader change in luxury buying behavior as consumers move away from frequent impulse purchases and place greater importance on quality materials and long-term wardrobe value. Consequently, more shoppers are turning to sample sales as they search for smarter ways to access luxury fashion without relying entirely on traditional retail pricing.

Through its online luxury fashion platform, Ask Me Wear provides access to curated designer sample sales featuring authenticated handbags, footwear, accessories, and past-season luxury inventory. The company works through direct sourcing relationships with Italian designers. It allows shoppers to access premium fashion products without many of the markups commonly attached to luxury retail. Some collections are available at pricing that reaches nearly 70% below standard retail costs.

Ask Me Wear has also observed changing priorities among luxury shoppers browsing its platform. Consumers are spending more time researching luxury purchases before buying. Many shoppers are also showing greater interest in pieces they can wear repeatedly instead of highly trend-driven products tied to short fashion cycles.

Ask Me Wear focuses on curated designer collections sourced through direct relationships with Italian designers and past-season luxury inventory channels. The sample-sale retailer highlights timeless handbags, shoes, and accessories instead of overwhelming shoppers with excessive product volume. Products are selected with a stronger focus on craftsmanship, versatility, and long-term wearability. Unlike limited flash-sale models, the retailer maintains ongoing access to discounted luxury collections throughout the year.

Many shoppers hesitate to purchase discounted designer products online because counterfeit inventory continues affecting trust across digital luxury retail channels. Ask Me Wear has seen growing demand for sourcing transparency and authentication-focused luxury shopping experiences. Buyers are becoming more cautious about where designer products come from and how they are verified before purchase.

Ask Me Wear addresses these concerns through an authentication-focused model where every product is verified before shipping to customers. The platform also protects every order through secure payment systems and buyer protection measures. The company’s direct relationships with Italian designers also provide access to fairly priced past-season inventory that is difficult to find through traditional retail channels. Accessible luxury collections on the platform include premium designer handbags priced below $1,000.