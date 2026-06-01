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Iglà Tattoo Studio expands fine line services in Midtown Manhattan

ByEthan Lin

Jun 1, 2026

Iglà Tattoo Studio expands fine line services in Midtown Manhattan

Iglà Tattoo Studio, a female-owned fine line tattoo boutique located at 36 West 36th Street, 6th Floor in Midtown Manhattan, has announced an expansion of its services and artist roster. Founded by fine line specialist Daria Baione, the studio now features eight specialized artists and offers a range of fine line tattoo styles, including floral, microrealism, ornamental, and custom designs.

Studio background

Fine line tattooing, which uses ultra-thin needles to create detailed designs, has grown in popularity across the United States. Iglà Tattoo Studio has operated in Midtown Manhattan since its founding, serving clients from neighborhoods including Times Square, Koreatown, Grand Central, Hell’s Kitchen, Chelsea, Greenwich Village, and the East Village. The studio is accessible via major subway lines and is near Penn Station and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Artist roster and services

The studio’s artists include Holly, known for x-ray florals and abstract fine line work; Sophia, who specializes in botanical designs; Maria, who combines anime-inspired art with fine line techniques; Christine, a minimalist and floral specialist; Pavel, who focuses on microrealism and graphic fine line; Alex, known for nature-driven microrealism; Sergio, who works in fine line lettering and florals; and Samuel, whose portfolio includes fine line, lettering, and graphic styles. Each artist is selected through a process that evaluates technical skill and client communication.

Iglà offers custom and flash tattoo options, and accommodates walk-in clients for smaller pieces. The studio also coordinates group and matching tattoo sessions for multiple clients. Pricing is project-based, with a shop minimum of $150 and a $100 deposit required to secure bookings. Clients can submit design references through the studio’s online booking form, where staff provide estimates before confirmation.

Studio environment and safety

The studio space is designed to provide a calm atmosphere, with strict sterilization protocols and single-use disposables. The studio has received feedback from clients through online reviews, noting the artists’ technical precision and collaborative approach.

About Iglà Tattoo Studio

Iglà Tattoo Studio is a female-owned boutique fine line tattoo studio at 36 West 36th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10018. Founded by Daria Baione, the studio specializes in fine line, microrealism, ornamental, floral, anime, and custom tattoo artistry. The studio is open daily for walk-ins and appointments. More information is available at iglatattoo.com.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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