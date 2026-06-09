Apple Adds New Parental Controls For Kids’ iPhone Use

Apple introduced new parental control tools at WWDC 2026 that give parents more control over how children use iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The updates include controls for app access, website browsing, contacts, messages, screen time schedules, and age-appropriate app recommendations.

The new tools expand Apple’s existing Screen Time controls and will arrive with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 in the fall. Apple said the changes are meant to make child account setup easier while giving parents more specific control over what children can see and who they can contact.

Child Accounts Get Age-Based Safeguards

When parents create a child account on a new device, Apple will apply safeguards based on the child’s age. These include blocking adult websites, allowing age-appropriate media, and setting age-based App Store restrictions.

Parents can adjust those settings if they prefer. Apple will also suggest apps during setup, letting parents choose only basic apps or approve specific apps one by one.

The controls are aimed especially at younger children who may not be ready for the full social experience of an iPhone. Apple described the changes in its WWDC 2026 announcement, which also covered its wider software updates.

Parents Can Approve Websites And Contacts

A new feature called Ask to Browse lets parents approve websites before a child can visit them in Safari. The feature works across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and it is turned on by default for children under 13.

Ask to Browse is designed to address cases where children use websites to get around parental controls that block certain apps. Apple’s iOS 27 page also describes new Screen Time controls that make it easier for parents to manage access from one place.

Parents will also be able to control which contacts a child can add. Apple is expanding message safety tools too, with a feature that can block media containing violent or gory content, alongside an existing feature that can detect possible nudity.

Screen Time Gets New Recommendations

Apple’s redesigned Screen Time will make it easier for parents to see how children use their devices and adjust access with fewer steps. The company said it consulted the American Academy of Pediatrics and other experts on initial screen time recommendations.

Those recommendations will vary by a child’s age and app category. Apple noted that social media apps are not advised for children under 13, so it may suggest turning off that category for younger users.

Developers will also get APIs to support child safety features inside their apps. According to TechCrunch, those tools can help apps detect nudity or violent content, require parental approval for new contacts, and confirm whether a child is old enough to use an app.

Featured image credits: PickPik

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