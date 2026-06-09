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Apple Adds Siri Receipt Scanning For Easier Bill Splitting

ByJolyen

Jun 9, 2026

Apple Adds Siri Receipt Scanning For Easier Bill Splitting

Apple introduced a new Siri in Camera feature at WWDC 2026 that lets iPhone users scan a restaurant receipt and split the bill by item. The feature makes each receipt item selectable, so users can assign orders to different people and send separate Apple Cash payment requests based on what each person ordered.

Apple showed the feature during its WWDC 2026 developer event, where it announced new software tools across its platforms. The bill-splitting tool is designed to reduce the manual work of dividing group expenses when people order different items.

How The Feature Works

Users can point the iPhone camera at a bill and use Siri mode in the Camera app to identify receipt items. Once the items are selectable, users can choose what they ordered and create payment requests through Apple Cash.

“If you’re grabbing a bite with friends and point your iPhone at the bill, then [you can] select what you ordered to split the tab with Apple Cash,” Apple VP of Software Sebastien Marineau-Mes said during the presentation, according to TechCrunch.

The feature gives Apple a native version of a service already offered by apps such as Splitwise and Tab. Apple’s version connects the process to existing iPhone apps and payment tools, which may make it easier to use without asking people to download another app.

Siri In Camera Gets More Uses

Apple also showed another Siri in Camera feature for food. Instead of scanning a receipt, users can point the camera at food to see estimated nutrition information.

The feature is part of Apple’s wider push to add more AI-supported actions inside the iPhone camera experience. Apple’s Siri page describes Siri as a way to use apps and complete tasks through voice, while the new Camera feature adds visual input to that workflow.

Featured image credits: Kārlis Dambrāns via Flickr

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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