Apple Gives Siri A Standalone App With Chat History And AI Tools

Apple introduced a redesigned AI version of Siri at WWDC 2026, giving the assistant its own standalone app for the first time. The new app stores previous Siri conversations, lets users revisit earlier sessions, and gives them a central place to start new chats with the assistant.

Apple announced the update as part of its wider Siri AI rollout. The assistant now works more like AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Claude, with support for text input, document uploads, image uploads, and voice conversations.

Siri Gets A Conversation Hub

The standalone Siri app acts as a library for past conversations. Users can scroll through previous sessions, reopen them, and continue from earlier interactions when needed.

When a user opens an older conversation, the app shows an overview of what was discussed. This lets users understand the session without reading the full transcript again.

The app also serves as the starting point for new Siri conversations. Apple said the new assistant is designed to work across iOS, macOS, and iPadOS.

Text, Voice, Documents And Images

Siri now includes a multi-function interface that supports several ways to interact with the assistant. Users can type questions, speak through voice mode, or upload files and images for Siri to review.

The interface brings Siri closer to current AI chatbot experiences, where users can move between text, voice, and file-based prompts. According to TechCrunch, the update marks one of Siri’s biggest changes since the assistant first launched.

Conversations Sync Through iCloud

Apple said Siri conversations will sync privately through iCloud across supported Apple devices. This allows users to access their assistant history from iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The dedicated app gives Apple a more organized way to handle Siri as the assistant gains more capabilities inside its software. Apple also described the Siri update in its wider WWDC 2026 software announcement, which covered new Apple Intelligence features across its platforms.

Featured image credits: iphonedigital via Flickr

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