Apple Adds AI Reframe, Extend And Cleanup Tools To Photos

Apple announced new AI photo editing features for its Photos app at WWDC 2026, adding tools that can adjust image framing, expand scenes, and remove distractions. The features use Apple Intelligence and are expected to arrive with the company’s next software updates.

The new tools include Spatial Reframing, Extend, and an upgraded Cleanup feature. Apple lists these features on its iOS 27 page, where it describes the ability to reframe photos after they are taken, expand shots, and remove larger objects with improved cleanup.

Photos Can Be Reframed After Capture

The new Spatial Reframing feature lets users adjust the perspective of a photo after it has been captured. Apple said the tool can help fix issues such as awkward framing, missed eye contact, or a composition that would have looked better if the camera had been positioned slightly differently.

Users can touch and drag a photo to adjust the perspective as if the camera had moved in the original scene. They can also preview the effect in real time before applying the change.

As the image is adjusted, a blur appears around the edges of the original photo. Apple’s generative models then fill in those gaps while keeping the edited image consistent with the original scene.

Extend And Cleanup Add More Editing Options

The Extend tool lets users expand a photo so the subject has more space in the frame. It can also help straighten a crooked horizon without cropping out important parts of the image.

Users can pinch to zoom out or adjust the crop to add more to the scene. Apple’s Apple Intelligence page says the Photos app will support Spatial Reframing, Extend, and Cleanup as part of its AI editing tools.

Cleanup is also getting an upgrade for removing distractions from photos. The tool lets users tap, brush, or circle what they want to remove, with Apple improving the quality and realism of the generated fill.

AI Editing Expands In Photos

According to TechCrunch, the new tools rely on Apple Intelligence to help users fix framing and scene issues that previously required more manual editing. Apple’s support page also describes how Cleanup can remove distracting objects from a photo by tapping, brushing, or circling them.

Featured image credits: rawpixel.com

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