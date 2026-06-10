AI Code that Works Announces Public Launch of Community and Foundations Course on June 15

A Shift From Prompts to Systems in AI Software Creation

AI Code that Works, an education and software company founded by Alex and Kaili Brockway, has announced the public launch of its community, flagship Foundations course, and hands on Build Challenge on June 15. The launch introduces a structured approach to building software with AI for nontechnical founders, operators, consultants, and creators who want to turn ideas into working systems without relying on traditional software development pathways.

The company is positioned around a central distinction in the current AI landscape. While many tools and courses focus on generating code through prompts, AI Code that Works emphasizes a repeatable system that governs how AI is used across the full software lifecycle. This system is designed to move beyond prototype output and toward software that remains stable when used in real operational environments.

From Broken Launches to a Repeatable Method

The origin of AI Code that Works is rooted in a practical failure rather than a theoretical model. Founder Alex Brockway describes an early stage where AI generated code appeared functional in early testing but failed when placed under real usage conditions.

Brockway said,

“At first, the faster I built, the faster it broke. We did not have a development system. We had generated code and hope.”

That experience led to the development of a structured approach that organizes AI assisted development into five phases: Context, Rules, Documentation, Verification, and Feedback Loops. Instead of relying on prompt iteration alone, the system defines how information is prepared, how constraints are enforced, how outputs are validated, and how improvements are continuously integrated back into the build process.

The company refers to this approach as a development harness, designed to stabilize AI output by introducing consistent structure around it.

The Five Phase Development Harness

At the core of AI Code that Works is a process that reframes how AI is used in software creation. Each phase serves a distinct role in reducing variability and increasing reliability.

Context defines what the system is building and why it exists in business terms. Rules establish constraints that guide AI behavior during generation. Documentation ensures that decisions and structures are recorded in a way that persists beyond a single session. Verification introduces checks that evaluate whether outputs meet intended requirements. Feedback Loops ensure that failures and adjustments are continuously integrated back into the system.

The company positions this framework as a practical alternative to prompt driven experimentation. Rather than attempting to improve output by refining instructions alone, the method focuses on building an environment where AI can operate consistently within defined boundaries.

Brockway said, “AI is exceptionally powerful if you find the leverage points, insert the human at those leverage points, and do the work. Then AI becomes an extension of you, increasing throughput in a mechanical and accurate way. If you do not do the work at the leverage points, it does not.”

Addressing the Vibe Coding Problem

The rise of AI assisted development has led to what some practitioners describe as vibe coding, where software is generated quickly through iterative prompting but lacks structural integrity when deployed in real conditions.

AI Code that Works positions itself as a response to this gap between perceived capability and operational reliability. The company does not frame AI as a replacement for engineering discipline but as a multiplier that requires structured human input at key decision points.

Rather than emphasizing speed as the primary outcome, the method focuses on durability, repeatability, and clarity of system design. The approach is intended for individuals who already understand the problem they are trying to solve but lack access to traditional development resources or engineering teams.

A Platform for Nontechnical Builders

AI Code that Works is designed specifically for nontechnical founders, operators, consultants, and creators who are blocked not by ideas, but by execution barriers. The company emphasizes that understanding the problem space is now more important than writing code, provided there is a structured system guiding how AI is applied.

Brockway said,

“I did not learn to code in the traditional sense. I learned how to build a system that lets AI code reliably.”

The company’s offerings include free and paid educational content, a community environment hosted on Skool, and RevAStack, a software marketing automation platform designed to automate elements of the content creation, marketing, and course development from end to end. The goal is to make structured AI assisted building accessible without requiring traditional software engineering training.

The community launch includes a Foundations course and a Build Challenge intended to help members apply the system in practical settings. Over 10 hours of FREE educational course content available in Skool.

Public Launch and Mission on June 15

On June 15, AI Code that Works will open its community and educational programs to the public. The launch represents a broader mission to reduce the gap between those who understand real world problems and the ability to translate those problems into functioning software systems.

The company’s perspective is that the current wave of AI tooling has expanded access to creation but has also introduced instability when used without structure. By introducing a repeatable framework, AI Code that Works aims to provide a consistent method for turning AI generated output into usable software systems.

The initiative reflects a broader shift in how software creation is being redefined. Rather than positioning individuals as either technical or nontechnical, the company frames capability as dependent on systems, processes, and disciplined use of AI rather than prior coding experience.

About AI Code that Works

AI Code that Works is an education and software company founded by Alex and Kaili Brockway. The company teaches nontechnical founders, operators, consultants, and creators how to build working software using AI through a structured development system. Its methodology centers on a five phase framework: Context, Rules, Documentation, Verification, and Feedback Loops.

The company also develops RevAStack, a software marketing automation platform designed to automate the content creation, marketing, and course development development from end to end..

More information is available at the official website and the community can be accessed at Skool . Additional resources include Youtube , Instagram , Facebook , X and RevAStack platform . Contact email: alex@aicodethatworks.com .