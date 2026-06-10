QWENCH Protein Announces the Story Behind Its Creation After Founders Set Out to Improve the Clear Whey Protein Experience

QWENCH Protein has announced the story behind its creation, revealing how founder and CEO AJ Pick and his wife turned a disappointing experience with clear whey protein products into the foundation of a new brand focused on refreshment, convenience, and consistency.

In 2023, the couple discovered clear whey protein, a growing category within sports nutrition that promised a lighter and more refreshing alternative to traditional protein shakes. The concept immediately appealed to them. Instead of heavy, creamy drinks, clear whey protein offered a juice like experience while still delivering the protein needed to support active lifestyles.

After purchasing and testing several of the leading products available at the time, however, they found themselves disappointed. Many products mixed poorly, produced excessive foam, or failed to deliver enjoyable flavor experiences.

Rather than accepting the limitations they encountered as consumers, they decided to create a product designed to solve those problems.

That decision became the beginning of QWENCH Protein.

From Consumer Frustration to Product Development

According to the company, the path from concept to finished product involved more than a dozen rounds of formula refinement, flavor adjustments, and product testing.

The founders wanted to create a clear whey protein that was easy to drink, enjoyable enough to become part of a daily routine, and capable of delivering the convenience consumers expected from modern supplementation.

Every aspect of the product was evaluated, including taste, texture, mixability, and foam reduction.

After extensive testing, the company introduced QWENCH Protein, a premium clear whey protein isolate formulated to provide a lighter alternative to traditional protein shakes while maintaining convenience and quality.

The launch reflects the founders’ belief that nutrition products should support consistency by creating an experience consumers genuinely enjoy.

Creating a Different Protein Experience

For many consumers, maintaining nutritional habits can be challenging when supplements feel repetitive or unpleasant.

QWENCH Protein was developed around the idea that protein supplementation should be refreshing rather than something consumers simply tolerate.

Each serving delivers 22 grams of protein while maintaining a light profile that resembles a fruit flavored beverage more than a conventional protein shake.

The company currently offers flavors including Blue Razzberry, Pina Colada, and Strawberry Melon, all developed to provide a refreshing experience without the heavy texture commonly associated with traditional whey products.

The formula is also gluten free, soy free, lactose free, sugar free, and free from artificial colors, dyes, and flavorings.

This combination of nutritional value and flavor focused development has become a defining characteristic of the brand.

Addressing Common Consumer Concerns

While flavor was a major focus during development, the company also concentrated on solving practical challenges associated with protein supplementation.

Mixability became a priority throughout the formulation process. Excessive foaming, clumping, and inconvenient preparation are common concerns among consumers using protein powders.

According to QWENCH Protein, its formula was designed to mix easily while minimizing foam, creating a smoother drinking experience whether users are at the gym, at work, or traveling.

The company also introduced individual stick packets for clear whey protein, providing consumers with a portable option that eliminates the need to carry large containers or measuring scoops.

This portable format has become a key differentiator for active individuals, travelers, and professionals seeking a more convenient supplementation solution.

According to the company, it was the first brand to offer individual on the go stick packets specifically for clear whey protein.

Customer Feedback Reinforces the Brand Vision

As the brand expanded, customer reviews began reinforcing the original goals that inspired its development.

Customers have frequently highlighted the flavor profiles, mixability, and convenience of the product.

One reviewer, Chelsea L., described QWENCH Protein as “the best on the market,” citing both the flavor experience and overall product quality.

Another customer, Lawrence L., stated that it was “the single best tasting and most easily mixable protein” he had ever used and specifically praised the convenience of the stick pack format.

Customer Jerry J. highlighted the smooth taste and portability of the product, noting that the individual packets simplify travel and everyday use.

According to the company, customer reviews currently average 4.98 out of 5 stars, reflecting strong satisfaction among users.

A Brand Built Around Consistency and Enjoyment

While much of the supplement industry focuses primarily on technical specifications, QWENCH Protein has built its identity around a different philosophy.

The company believes that long term nutritional consistency becomes easier when people genuinely enjoy the products they use.

This perspective is reflected in the brand’s message: “Refresh Others, Refresh Yourself.”

Rather than simply introducing another protein powder to the market, AJ Pick and his team sought to create a product that removes common frustrations and helps consumers stay committed to their health and fitness goals.

What began as a disappointing customer experience ultimately evolved into a brand designed to help others avoid those same frustrations.

Award Recognition Highlights Product Innovation and Quality

QWENCH Protein recently received industry recognition after being named Best Tasting Clear Whey Protein in the U.S. of 2026 by Best of Best Review. The award highlights the company’s commitment to delivering a refreshing clear whey protein experience through extensive product development focused on flavor, mixability, convenience, and ingredient quality.

About QWENCH Protein

QWENCH Protein is a premium clear whey protein isolate brand created by Scientific Supplement Solutions LLC. Founded by AJ Pick, Founder and CEO, the brand was developed after extensive testing and refinement aimed at solving common frustrations associated with traditional clear whey protein products. QWENCH Protein delivers 22 grams of protein per serving and is formulated to be gluten free, soy free, lactose free, sugar free, and free from artificial colors, dyes, and flavorings. Available in flavors such as Blue Razzberry, Pina Colada, and Strawberry Melon, the brand focuses on creating a lighter, more refreshing protein experience.

More information is available at QWENCH Protein and Science Supps . Additional updates can be found on Instagram , X , Facebook , and TikTok .

Business inquiries may be directed to info@sciencesupps.com.