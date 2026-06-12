Wing And Walmart Expand Drone Delivery To Seven More U.S. Cities

Wing, the Alphabet-owned drone delivery company, is expanding its Walmart partnership to seven more U.S. cities as both companies work toward a drone delivery network across more than 270 Walmart locations by next year.

The new markets include Memphis, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Salt Lake City. With these additions, Wing and Walmart will bring their drone delivery service to nearly 20 U.S. markets.

New Markets Added

Wing confirmed the latest market expansion in an official announcement. The company already delivers Walmart goods to customers in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Greater Houston.

Wing has also announced plans to expand the service to Orlando, Tampa, Charlotte, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and Miami. The planned rollout is part of its work with Walmart to expand drone delivery across more U.S. locations.

Walmart Builds On Earlier Drone Delivery Tests

Walmart has tested drone delivery for several years. After deployments with Wing in Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta, the company increased its commitment to the service.

In January, Wing and Walmart said they would bring on-demand drone delivery to another 150 Walmart stores. TechCrunch reported at the time that the expansion would bring Wing’s service to more than 270 Walmart stores by 2027.

Customer Use And Delivery Volume

Wing’s drone service covers items such as groceries and coffee, with deliveries handled by autonomous drones. The company said it has completed more than 1 million commercial deliveries, including deliveries made through its Walmart partnership.

Heather Rivera, Wing’s chief business officer, told TechCrunch in January that Wing’s top 25% of customers use the service three times a week.

“Our work with Walmart has shown that drone delivery isn’t just a novelty, it’s a service many customers count on multiple times per week,” Rivera said in a statement announcing the new markets.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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