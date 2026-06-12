HBOT USA Expands Education and Business Consulting Initiatives as Interest in Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Continues to Grow

HBOT USA is expanding its educational and consulting initiatives to support healthcare professionals and practitioners seeking to integrate hyperbaric oxygen therapy into their functional medicine and longevity-focused clinics as awareness of the treatment continues to increase. According to the organization, the expanded focus includes practitioner training, certification programs, compliance guidance, protocol development, and business consulting designed to help clinics establish a scalable business model.

HBOT USA

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, commonly known as HBOT, involves delivering oxygen in a pressurized environment to increase oxygen availability throughout the body. Medical organizations explain HBOT as a treatment used for a variety of medical conditions where enhanced oxygen delivery may support healing and recovery. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy continues to be studied and utilized worldwide for a growing range of clinical applications, including areas related to cognitive function, recovery, and longevity.

Through HBOT USA’s educational platform, The HBOT Course , the organization offers foundational and advanced training programs designed to help practitioners understand hyperbaric physiology, chamber operations, safety procedures, and protocol development.

According to Dr. Jason Sonners, founder of HBOT USA, the organization’s current expansion reflects changes occurring across the hyperbaric landscape as more patients seek information about the therapy and more healthcare professionals explore how it may fit within their practices.

“Patient awareness has grown significantly over the past several years, and that has created new opportunities for practitioners who want to integrate hyperbaric oxygen therapy into their clinical offerings,” Dr. Sonners says. “As interest continues to increase, education, compliance, and thoughtful business planning become increasingly important parts of the conversation.”

From Dr. Sonners’ perspective, one of the most important considerations for new clinic owners is taking a comprehensive approach before investing in equipment or launching services. He explains that decisions involving equipment selection, practitioner training, operational procedures, and long-term business planning are closely connected and can influence the overall success of a clinic.

As the market continues to expand, Dr. Sonners says many practitioners are looking for support in evaluating not only whether HBOT is a fit for their clinic, but also how to integrate it responsibly. This includes understanding the differences between chamber types, oxygen delivery systems, staffing needs, safety protocols, patient education, documentation, and the financial structure required to support the service over time. The organization’s consulting model is designed to help clinic owners make informed decisions before launch, while also supporting existing clinics that want to improve operations, refine protocols, or strengthen long-term performance.

The organization’s educational efforts are also focused on helping practitioners understand industry safety expectations and compliance requirements. Dr. Sonners notes that clinic owners are increasingly seeking guidance on topics such as staff training, operational procedures, documentation practices, and safety management systems as regulatory oversight continues to evolve.

“Successful implementation involves much more than purchasing a chamber,” Dr. Sonners explains. “Practitioners need to understand how hyperbaric oxygen therapy works, how to apply it appropriately, how to maintain safe operating procedures, and how to build a practice model that supports long-term growth.”

In addition to certification and training programs, HBOT USA has expanded its consulting services to include protocol development and business strategy support. According to Dr. Sonners, many practitioners initially focus on patient acquisition when evaluating practice performance, while operational structure, service design, and workflow planning can also play an important role in long-term sustainability.

Another growing trend within the industry is the development of multi-therapy and multimodality clinics that combine hyperbaric oxygen therapy with other regenerative, recovery, and wellness technologies. As practitioners evaluate how these therapies may work together, many clinic owners are seeking guidance on protocol design, patient flow, treatment sequencing, and operational efficiency.

“Many clinic owners are no longer building practices around a single therapy,” Dr. Sonners says. “They are creating more comprehensive care models that integrate multiple technologies and services. Part of our consulting work involves helping practitioners determine how to combine and sequence these therapies in ways that are both impactful for patients and cost-effective for the practice.”

Educational resources available through The HBOT Course include introductory and advanced learning opportunities for practitioners and technicians, along with materials designed to help healthcare professionals better understand the science and practical application of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The platform’s stated goal is to support practitioners seeking to integrate HBOT into modern healthcare environments while maintaining a strong emphasis on education and professional development.

Dr. Sonners, who has spent more than two decades working with hyperbaric oxygen therapy and related clinical applications, says the organization’s future efforts will continue to focus on helping practitioners navigate both the clinical and operational aspects of the field.

“The hyperbaric industry continues to evolve, and we see tremendous opportunity to support practitioners as they navigate both the clinical and business realities of implementing hyperbaric oxygen therapy,” Dr. Sonners notes. “Our goal is to help clinics build strong foundations, deliver exceptional patient experiences, and create sustainable businesses that can adapt and grow as the industry continues to mature.”