SilkSilky’s Entire Silk Collection Is Certified to OEKO-TEX’s Strictest Safety Class — the Same Standard Applied to Infant Textiles

SilkSilky , a direct-to-consumer brand specializing in 6A-grade 100% mulberry silk, today announced that every product in its collection — from bedding and pillowcases to sleepwear and apparel — is certified to OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 at Product Class 1, the standard’s strictest level, which applies the limit values used for products designed for babies and toddlers. The announcement comes as the brand reports more than 1.2 million silk sleepwear and apparel items sold in 2025.OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 is an independent testing system that screens finished textiles against an extensive catalogue of substances harmful to human health. Within the standard, Product Class 1 imposes the most stringent limit values — the bar set for textiles intended for infants and toddlers. For sleepwear and bedding that stay in contact with skin for roughly a third of every day, that distinction is meaningful, particularly for consumers managing eczema, allergies or reactive skin.

The certification underpins the brand’s central proposition: that certified silk should be an everyday material rather than an occasional luxury. Silk has traditionally reached consumers through multi-tiered retail distribution, with markups accumulating at each step. SilkSilky’s direct-to-consumer model, built on direct relationships with its manufacturing partners, removes those intermediary layers and prices 6A-grade silk for daily use. “Our mission is to make authentic silk something families use every day, not something saved for special occasions,” said Nina, founder of SilkSilky. “Certifying every product to the standard applied to infant textiles is what that commitment looks like in practice.”

Signature pieces include the Silk Pillowcase, offered in 19, 22 and 30 momme weights, and the 25mm 4-Piece Silk Bedding Set, alongside the brand’s silk sleepwear collections . Signature bedding and nightwear are woven silk, while select loungewear and intimate pieces use a silk-knit construction that adds stretch for daily wear. The brand reports more than 1.2 million customers worldwide and nearly 20,000 customer reviews across its storefronts.

The Product Class 1 certification (Certificate No. 2406198) sits alongside SilkSilky’s ECOCERT GREENLIFE certification (No. 00297582), which attests to environmental and social-responsibility standards in the brand’s production. Certification details can be independently verified through the OEKO-TEX® Label Check database.

SilkSilky’s collection is available at silksilky.com and through the brand’s localized storefronts across 13 markets in North America, Europe and Australia.

About SilkSilky

SilkSilky is a direct-to-consumer brand specializing in 6A-grade 100% mulberry silk sleepwear, apparel, bedding and accessories. The brand was founded after its founder, who struggled with chronic skin inflammation, experienced the difference that natural silk made — and set out to make high-quality silk accessible at everyday prices. SilkSilky operates localized storefronts in 13 markets across North America, Europe and Australia, reports more than 1.2 million customers worldwide and over 1.2 million silk sleepwear and apparel items sold in 2025, and backs every purchase with a 365-day return policy. The brand holds OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 (No. 2406198) and ECOCERT GREENLIFE (No. 00297582) certifications. For more information, visit silksilky.com/pages/our-story .