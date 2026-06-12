LDR Engines and Gearboxes KZN Expands Operations with New Durban Branch

LDR Engines and Gearboxes KZN has officially opened its new Durban branch, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion and commitment to serving customers throughout KwaZulu-Natal with quality automotive parts and solutions.

The new facility, located in Ballito, strengthens the company’s presence in one of South Africa’s fastest-growing regions and provides local customers with improved access to replacement engines, gearboxes, and automotive drivetrain components. The expansion follows increasing demand from vehicle owners, workshops, fleet operators, and automotive professionals seeking reliable parts backed by professional service and technical expertise.

For years, LDR Engines and Gearboxes has built a reputation for supplying quality-tested automotive components across South Africa. The launch of the Durban operation enables the company to provide faster service and enhanced support for customers looking for engines durban solutions while maintaining the standards that have contributed to its growth.

The new branch offers a broad inventory of engines and transmission systems for a variety of vehicle makes and models. Customers searching for buy engine durban solutions can now benefit from improved regional availability, streamlined logistics, and direct access to experienced automotive professionals who understand the needs of the local market.

In addition to engines, the Durban facility also supports customers seeking buy gearbox durban options, providing tested gearbox solutions designed to help vehicle owners and repair facilities reduce downtime and restore vehicle performance efficiently.

“We are excited to officially establish our presence in Durban and bring our products and expertise closer to customers throughout KwaZulu-Natal,” said Llewelyn Myburgh of LDR Engines and Gearboxes KZN. “This expansion allows us to serve the region more effectively while continuing to provide the quality products and customer support that our clients expect.”

The Durban branch reflects the company’s long-term strategy of expanding access to dependable automotive components throughout South Africa. By establishing a local presence in KwaZulu-Natal, LDR Engines and Gearboxes KZN aims to improve service delivery while supporting the needs of independent workshops, dealerships, fleet operators, and private vehicle owners.

As demand for quality replacement engines and gearboxes continues to grow, the company remains focused on providing dependable solutions backed by industry knowledge, responsive service, and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Customers throughout Durban, Ballito, and the wider KwaZulu-Natal region can now access the company’s expanding range of automotive products and services through the new branch location.

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