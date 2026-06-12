The Last eSIM Install, Ever: HOLASIM Introduces a No-Expiry International Travel eSIM

Carrier roaming, which major US and European operators charge up to USD 2,050 per gigabyte on pay-per-use plans, eats through budgets before the first day is over. Local SIMs from airport kiosks mean losing the home number. WiFi means hunting, waiting, and compromising on security. None of these are real solutions — they are workarounds the industry has normalized.

HOLASIM , an international connectivity company with more than two decades of operating experience, has taken a different position: that travelers deserve infrastructure, not workarounds. Its answer is the world’s first international travel eSIM with no expiration date — a product designed around how frequent travelers actually move through the world, rather than around how carriers prefer to monetize them.

The global connectivity gap — by the numbers

The travel eSIM market surpassed USD 1.8 billion in revenue in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.87% through 2032 ( GlobeNewsWire ), driven almost entirely by travelers who are actively looking for an alternative to carrier roaming. 51% of all eSIM users adopted the technology specifically for international travel, yet more than 80% still report confusion or bill shock from roaming charges on at least one trip.

The Problem: International eSIMs Were Designed to Expire

The eSIM technology itself is elegant: a programmable chip embedded in a device that eliminates the need for a physical SIM card. But the travel eSIM industry built its business model on a fundamental constraint — each eSIM is tied to a single trip. Travelers choose a destination, choose a validity window, purchase the eSIM, install it, and then watch it expire the moment their trip ends. The next time they travel, the entire process starts again from the beginning.

Over a year of frequent travel, this means repeating the same friction-heavy cycle a dozen times: researching plans, comparing providers, completing a purchase, troubleshooting compatibility, and managing another digital credential. Each step is small. Across multiple trips and years, the friction puts people off an otherwise superior technology — and pushes them back toward the roaming plans they were trying to escape.

The irony is stark. The very travelers who most need a reliable international connectivity solution — those who cross borders frequently for work, family, or adventure — are the ones most burdened by a market structure that treats every trip as a fresh transaction.

“Connectivity abroad should feel exactly like the SIM card you already have at home — always present, always yours, ready the moment you land anywhere in the world.”

— Gustavo Manzella, HOLASIM

The Solution: One Install, Unlimited Trips, No Expiration

HOLASIM’s no-expiry international travel eSIM works on a fundamentally different model. Users install the eSIM once — a process that takes a few minutes and works entirely through the device settings, with no physical card, no store visit, and no carrier involvement. From that point on, eSIM lives on their phone as a permanent second line. It does not expire after a trip. It does not need to be reinstalled when they travel again. It simply waits, quietly, until they need it.

When a trip comes up — whether a week in Japan, a weekend in Mexico City, or a month-long circuit through Southeast Asia — users open the HOLASIM platform, select a data plan that matches their destination and usage needs, pay for it, and activate it. The process takes under two minutes. The eSIM is ready before they board. The moment they land, they have internet.

What this means on the ground

Data from the moment of landing, in any of 200+ countries — no kiosk, no local SIM hunt, no roaming bill waiting at the end of the trip.

Unlimited data plans starting at USD 1.70 — a fraction of what carriers charge for equivalent data via roaming.

No monthly bill. No subscription to maintain between trips. No charges for periods when the user isn’t traveling.

The eSIM itself is never reinstalled — it remains on the device, ready to be recharged, for as long as the phone is in use.

ULTRA: A Travel Subscription That Travels Alongside Travelers

For travelers who cross borders regularly, HOLASIM pairs the no-expiry eSIM with ULTRA, an annual subscription priced at USD 3.99 per year (standard rate: USD 5.99/year). The benefits that genuinely improve a frequent traveler’s experience — emergency data, discounts, lounge access, device protection — have historically sat behind premium credit cards with annual fees in the hundreds of dollars, or airline loyalty tiers that take years to reach. ULTRA makes them accessible to anyone who travels internationally, at less than a cent a day.

What ULTRA includes

Emergency backup data (1 GB) — automatically available when a plan runs out unexpectedly, so connectivity is never completely lost in an unfamiliar place.

— automatically available when a plan runs out unexpectedly, so connectivity is never completely lost in an unfamiliar place. 7% discount on all data plan purchases — applied to every recharge throughout the subscription period, compounding into meaningful savings for frequent travelers.

— applied to every recharge throughout the subscription period, compounding into meaningful savings for frequent travelers. Exclusive prize draws : airline miles, VIP airport lounge access, and flight upgrade opportunities — the kind of travel perks that used to require elite status.

: airline miles, VIP airport lounge access, and flight upgrade opportunities — the kind of travel perks that used to require elite status. Lifetime Guarantee: if the user changes devices, HOLASIM reinstalls the eSIM free of charge, with dedicated support — eliminating the one scenario where the no-expiry promise could otherwise break down.

Built in Latin America, Designed for the World

HOLASIM was founded in 2002 in Argentina — a country where international travel has long carried a premium that travelers in wealthier markets rarely encounter. High exchange rates, limited carrier agreements, and expensive roaming infrastructure have historically made staying connected abroad a significant cost burden for Latin American travelers. That context shapes the product’s DNA.

“We asked ourselves one question: why should a traveler who visits six countries in a year have to set up their international line six separate times? There’s no good answer. So we built a product that makes the question irrelevant — install once, travel always.”

— Gustavo Manzella, Founder & Partner, HOLASIM

The company now operates across 200+ countries and carries a 4.8/5 rating on both Trustpilot and Google Reviews, built on a reputation for reliable coverage, transparent pricing, and support that is actually human. With the no-expiry eSIM, HOLASIM becomes the first company anywhere in the world to offer an international travel eSIM that does not expire — a distinction that originates not from Silicon Valley or a European telecom, but from a team that has spent more than two decades understanding what it costs to be disconnected.

Support, Guarantees, and the Human Difference

HOLASIM provides 24/7 live human support across chat and WhatsApp in Spanish, English, Portuguese and +30 other languages. In a category that has largely migrated to automated chatbots and FAQ pages, the decision to staff real humans around the clock reflects a deliberate bet: that when something goes wrong with connectivity abroad — and sometimes it does — a traveler in an unfamiliar country needs a person, not a bot.

Every HOLASIM eSIM comes with a 100% refund guarantee in the event the eSIM fails to activate at the destination. This is not a courtesy policy — it is a confidence statement about the product’s reliability.