Dust Now Powered by ZoomInfo’s GTM.AI as the GTM Context Layer for Enterprise AI Agents

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed that enterprise AI agents built in Dust can now query the GTM Context Graph through GTM.AI , ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer. The integration exposes ZoomInfo’s verified data through Model Context Protocol (MCP), so Dust customers can plug identity-resolved intelligence into any agent they build, with no separate data wiring and no stale CRM exports.

Dust Agents Now Powered by ZoomInfo GTM Intelligence

Dust is a multiplayer AI workspace where teams and AI agents work together as co-contributors, with more than 300,000 deployed agents across 3,000 teams. Until now, an agent’s output quality was bounded by whatever data its builder could wire in, which often meant scraped sources, stale exports, or one-off API plumbing for each use case. With this integration, a Dust agent calls into ZoomInfo through one MCP endpoint and receives identity-resolved company records, contact records, technographics, intent signals, and corporate hierarchy from the GTM Context Graph (more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of buying signals), shaped for the agent’s reasoning chain.

That removes the data tax most enterprise agent platforms impose. There is no additional data layer to maintain, no enrichment service to bolt on, and no separate CRM sync. For a sales agent, account research goes from minutes to seconds, with verified data underneath every conclusion. For an operations agent, CRM hygiene becomes a continuous task because the source of truth is queryable in real time. For a finance or legal agent, account context like revenue, headcount, ownership, and corporate hierarchy is one MCP call away from any reasoning chain.

ZoomInfo Intelligence Now Available Inside Dust

The reason verified data matters is structural. About 70% of B2B contact data decays every year, and an enterprise AI agent acting on stale records does not produce neutral output. It produces confidently wrong output, at machine scale, against records the customer trusts. The fix is not better model selection. It is grounded retrieval against a continuously refreshed graph, sitting underneath the agent rather than alongside it. Because GTM.AI exposes that graph through MCP, the agent’s reasoning is cited against verified records, and the audit log shows which records informed which decision.

Governance travels with the data. GTM.AI applies access control, permissioning, data lineage, AI policy, and audit logging consistently across every surface that consumes it, including ZoomInfo itself, partner platforms like Dust, and customer-built agents. Customers maintain a single governance posture across every agent that uses ZoomInfo data, regardless of model provider, workspace, or use case. Dust supports models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Mistral, and the integration is model-agnostic, so the data underneath every agent is the same.

Dust joins a growing roster of integrations on the same infrastructure. GTM.AI is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Gong, LeanData, Glean, Claude, ChatGPT, and Google Workspace. Each new surface is proof that ZoomInfo is not a contact database but the headless context layer any agent, platform, or workflow can plug into. The integration is now available to mutual ZoomInfo and Dust customers, configured inside the Dust workspace through the platform’s existing MCP connector flow.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry’s most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.

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