miniOrange Introduces Native macOS Endpoint Privilege Management and Enhances Windows Endpoint Controls

miniOrange, a global provider of cloud-first, identity-centric privileged access security solutions, today announced the release of version 2.5.0 of its Endpoint Privilege Management platform, introducing native macOS support alongside several new security and operational enhancements. The latest release enables organizations to enforce consistent least-privilege controls across both Windows and macOS environments from a centralized management platform.

As organizations continue to manage increasingly diverse endpoint ecosystems, maintaining consistent privilege controls across operating systems has become a major security challenge. Inconsistent policies and fragmented management approaches often create visibility gaps, increasing the risk of ransomware attacks, insider threats, unauthorized software installations, and credential misuse.

To address these challenges, miniOrange has expanded its Endpoint Privilege Management capabilities with native macOS support, allowing security teams to centrally govern privileged activities across Apple devices while maintaining policy consistency throughout the enterprise.

Native macOS Endpoint Privilege Management

The new macOS capabilities provide administrators with centralized control over privileged operations, including:

Governance of privileged command execution and application launches

Administrative activity monitoring and software installation controls

Temporary privilege elevation through policy-driven approval workflows

Device group-based policy enforcement across teams and departments

Prevention of unauthorized or unknown software installations

By extending least-privilege controls to macOS environments, organizations can reduce endpoint risk while maintaining user productivity and operational flexibility.

New Kill Switch Policies for Rapid Threat Response

Version 2.5.0 also introduces Kill Switch Policies, enabling administrators to instantly block designated applications across managed endpoints during active security incidents.

Whether responding to ransomware outbreaks, compromised applications, insider threats, or newly disclosed vulnerabilities, security teams can immediately restrict application execution across their environment, helping minimize exposure and accelerate incident response efforts.

Enhanced SIEM Integration and Privilege Visibility

To strengthen security operations, the platform now offers expanded SIEM integration capabilities and deeper visibility into privileged activities.

Organizations can forward endpoint privilege events, policy decisions, privilege elevation requests, and audit logs to centralized monitoring platforms, helping security operations centers improve threat detection, accelerate investigations, and maintain comprehensive audit trails for compliance initiatives.

Controlled Agent Update Rollouts

The release also introduces controlled agent update rollouts, allowing organizations to deploy updates incrementally across selected endpoint groups before broader deployment. This staged rollout approach reduces operational risk while providing greater control over enterprise-wide software updates.

“We hear the same concern from security teams time and again: they want a consistent way to manage privileges across both Windows and Mac devices,” said Pradeep Kumar, Head of PAM Technologies at miniOrange. “This release is about giving them that consistency. From macOS privilege management to emergency response controls and deeper visibility, we are helping organizations reduce risk while keeping users productive.”

Part of miniOrange’s Modern PAM Platform

These capabilities are integrated into miniOrange’s Privileged Access Management Solution , which delivers cloud-first, identity-centric privileged access governance for modern enterprises.

The platform includes:

Endpoint Privilege Management for Windows and macOS

Privileged Session Management

Agentless PAM

AI Agent and Non-Human Identity (NHI) Security

Centralized privileged credential management

Together, these capabilities provide unified privileged access governance across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.

About miniOrange

miniOrange is a global cybersecurity company providing Identity and Access Management (IAM), Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Identity Governance solutions. Trusted by organizations worldwide, miniOrange helps enterprises secure identities, manage privileged access, and protect critical business resources through scalable, cloud-first security technologies.