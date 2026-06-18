Grapple Launches The UK’s First Fully AI Employment Lawyer

Grapple is officially the first AI employment lawyer in the United Kingdom, creating showaves throughout the legal industry. Despite being extremely new, Grapple has already become the first AI in the country to win a settlement for a real client. It was reported in December 2025 that a healthcare worker turned to Grapple Law after being placed on a Performance Improvement Plan, putting her job in jeopardy. She felt this was unfair and was devastated at the potential consequences of losing her job, but she was unable to afford a solicitor to argue her case.

Grapple Law provided free legal advice initially before talking her through the next steps to help fight back against her employer. In just a few weeks, the case was resolved, and she won £30,000 in compensation without a tribunal or human lawyer taking the reins at all. It is one of many instances where Grapple has helped people get the outcomes they deserve, with the company stating that it’s helped over 30,000 people negotiate over £500,000 in claims against companies and corporations in 2026 so far, with an average settlement value of £12,000.

This is completely changing the employment law industry as it now means any UK employee can have accurate, fair and free employment law advice – specifically tailored to their circumstances. The AI can completely represent people from start to finish, meaning no human lawyer needs to be involved at any stage. While the initial consultation and legal advice are free, if clients wish to proceed with Grapple as their legal representation, the company charges a 15% no win, no-fee negotiation service with no hidden costs.

It’s an innovation that could alter the legal sector forever by finally making legal advice accessible to the masses. This paves the way for regular people to take action and fight back against unfair dismissals or other employment law concerns, meaning it’s not just the high earners who can receive legal help anymore. Grapple hopes that its one-of-a-kind fully AI legal service is the first step on the path to improving employee rights in the UK.

About Grapple Law

Grapple Law is a 100% AI employment lawyer that exists to help workers fight back against a corrupt and unfair system. It was envisioned during the 2020 pandemic when law descended into chaos, and people were losing their jobs on their way to work. Legal rights went out the window, and lawyers were of no help. Founded by a real lawyer, Grapple Law takes on years of experience and is trained specifically in UK employment law to provide advice and representation for all sorts of clients across the country. It’s already helped hundreds of people claim the compensation they deserve and continues to develop and improve at an alarming rate.