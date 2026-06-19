Mars Vision Announces Appearance of Founder Wael Mckee on Entrepreneurs On Fire to Discuss the Power of Storytelling in Business

Mars Vision announces founder Wael Mckee’s appearance on the Entrepreneurs On Fire podcast , where he discussed the role of storytelling in business, brand positioning, and strategies for helping organizations communicate their value with greater clarity. Hosted by John Lee Dumas, the episode, titled “Stop Explaining Your Business. Start Telling a Story,” was released on June 10, 2026.

Mckee is the founder of Mars Vision , a brand storytelling agency that works with entrepreneurs, executives, and organizations to develop messaging strategies that connect with audiences through narrative, positioning, and brand identity. His work combines elements of psychology, design, and communication strategy to help businesses articulate who they are and what they represent.

“The opportunity to join Entrepreneurs On Fire was meaningful because it allowed for a deeper conversation about how businesses communicate,” Mckee says. “Many organizations spend significant time explaining what they do. My perspective is that people often connect more strongly with stories that help them understand why a business exists and what it stands for.”

During the discussion, Mckee explained that one of the most common challenges businesses face is communicating their message with clarity. According to him, success is often connected to a clear understanding of a brand’s purpose, values, and audience. He shared his view that simplifying communication can help organizations create stronger connections with customers and stakeholders.

The conversation also explored the relationship between information, marketing, and storytelling. Mckee noted that while information provides facts and marketing helps communicate value, storytelling can help people relate to a brand on a more personal level. From his perspective, stories create emotional connections that make messages easier to remember and understand over time.

“Storytelling has been part of human communication for generations,” Mckee says. “Businesses often focus on products, services, and features, but people also want to understand the journey, purpose, and ideas behind those offerings. Stories help create that understanding.”

McKee emphasizes the importance of consistency in brand communication. He explains that organizations benefit when their messaging, visual identity, and customer experience align around a shared narrative. According to him, consistency helps build familiarity and trust among audiences over time.

The episode also highlighted a framework that Mckee uses when discussing storytelling with entrepreneurs. He explains the process as defining a brand’s character, developing a meaningful narrative, and maintaining consistency across communication channels. In his view, these elements help businesses create a stronger sense of identity and recognition.

Mckee further discussed lessons drawn from his personal and professional experiences, including insights about repetition, clarity, and long-term brand development. According to him, organizations often benefit from establishing a clear message early and reinforcing it consistently as they grow.

“Every business has a story, whether it realizes it or not,” Mckee says. “The challenge is learning how to communicate that story in a way that people can understand, remember, and relate to. When that happens, communication becomes more meaningful and more effective.”

The Entrepreneurs On Fire appearance reflects Mckee’s ongoing efforts to contribute to conversations about branding, communication, and business growth. Through Mars Vision , he continues to work with organizations seeking to strengthen their market presence through strategic storytelling and brand development. The podcast episode offered listeners an opportunity to explore how narrative, clarity, and consistency can play a role in shaping the way businesses communicate with the audiences they serve.