The Firm of Sheldon L. Richards, CPA Announces Expanded Focus on Year Round Financial Advisory Services for Business Owners, Entrepreneurs, and High Income Professionals

Many business owners, investors, and high income professionals reach a point where traditional accounting services no longer provide the level of financial insight needed to support long term decision making. While annual tax preparation remains an important requirement, growing financial complexity often creates a need for ongoing guidance and strategic oversight throughout the year.

The Firm of Sheldon L. Richards, CPA, MS has announced an expanded focus on year round financial advisory services aimed at helping businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, and individuals gain greater visibility into their financial position and make more informed decisions.

Based in New York City and serving clients nationwide, the firm works with individuals and organizations seeking a more coordinated approach to accounting, tax planning, and financial management.

Growing Income Often Brings Greater Financial Complexity

According to Sheldon L. Richards, CPA, increasing income and asset growth frequently introduce additional layers of financial complexity that require careful coordination.

“Earning more doesn’t automatically mean your finances are structured the right way. Without a plan, inefficiencies can add up quickly,” said Sheldon L. Richards, CPA.

High earning professionals such as physicians, attorneys, and executives often manage multiple financial components, including salary income, bonuses, deferred compensation arrangements, retirement planning strategies, and investment portfolios. Without an integrated approach to planning, opportunities for tax efficiency and long term financial optimization may be overlooked.

Similarly, real estate investors operating through multiple entities, partnerships, and properties across various states often face challenges involving tax reporting, cash flow management, and entity structure alignment. While income may continue to grow, a lack of coordination can create inefficiencies that affect overall financial performance.

The firm’s expanded advisory approach is designed to help clients address these challenges through ongoing financial planning and structured oversight.

Moving From Compliance to Financial Positioning

Traditional accounting relationships have historically focused on compliance activities such as tax filings and year end reporting. While these services remain essential, today’s business environment often requires a broader perspective.

The Firm of Sheldon L. Richards, CPA emphasizes financial positioning throughout the year, helping clients understand their current financial standing and the potential impact of future decisions.

“Accounting isn’t just about reporting what already happened. It’s about understanding where you stand now so you can plan what comes next,” said Sheldon L. Richards, CPA.

The firm’s service offerings include small business accounting, tax preparation, tax planning, personal financial advisory services, audit support, reviews, compilations, and representation during IRS and state tax audits.

As businesses expand and financial structures become more sophisticated, clients increasingly seek guidance that extends beyond compliance requirements and supports ongoing financial decision making.

Expanded Support Through Outsourced Accounting and Financial Leadership Services

Among the firm’s core offerings are outsourced accounting solutions that provide businesses with access to controller level and CFO level financial support.

Many growing businesses generate substantial revenue while still lacking the financial reporting systems and strategic visibility needed to evaluate profitability, forecast cash flow, and assess tax exposure. In these situations, important decisions regarding hiring, expansion, investment, and resource allocation may be made without a complete understanding of the organization’s financial position.

Through structured financial oversight and advisory services, businesses can gain improved visibility into key financial metrics and establish processes that support more informed decision making.

“Most clients we work with aren’t looking for someone to simply file returns. They want to understand their position and make decisions with confidence,” said Sheldon L. Richards, CPA.

Serving the Needs of Modern Business Owners and Investors

Today’s professionals and business owners frequently manage multiple sources of income, investment activities, business interests, and legal entities. This evolution has increased the demand for coordinated financial guidance that extends throughout the year.

The Firm of Sheldon L. Richards, CPA works with high earning professionals, business owners, investors, and growth stage companies seeking greater financial clarity, organizational structure, and strategic planning support.

The firm’s objective is to help clients reduce inefficiencies, improve financial visibility, and maintain a stronger understanding of their overall financial position throughout the year rather than only during tax filing periods.

Award Recognition Highlights Excellence in Boutique CPA Services

The Firm of Sheldon L. Richards, CPA, MS has been recognized as the Best Boutique CPA Firm in New York of 2026 by Best of Best Review, an award that highlights the firm’s commitment to personalized client service, strategic tax planning, financial advisory expertise, and technology driven accounting solutions.

About The Firm of Sheldon L. Richards, CPA, MS

The Firm of Sheldon L. Richards, CPA, MS is a New York City based accounting and advisory practice serving clients across the United States. The firm provides a range of professional services including small business accounting, tax preparation and planning, outsourced accounting, CFO and controller services, personal financial advisory, audit support, reviews, compilations, and IRS and state audit representation. To learn more about The Firm of Sheldon L Richards, CPA, MS, visit The Firm of Sheldon L Richards CPA . You can also connect with the firm through LinkedIn, Facebook , and Instagram or by contacting sheldon@richardscpasolutions.com