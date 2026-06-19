Top New Hampshire Realtor David Hansen of Golden Rule Realty Recognized for $100M+ in Sales and 290+ Five Star Reviews

David Hansen, Owner and Lead Agent of Golden Rule Realty, is receiving continued recognition throughout Southern New Hampshire for his real estate performance, client satisfaction ratings, and long standing presence in the regional housing market. With more than 12 years of experience, over $100 million in career sales, and more than 290 verified five star reviews across Google, Zillow, Yelp, and Facebook, Hansen remains one of the most recognized Realtors serving Milford, New Hampshire and surrounding communities.

Consistent Production Across Southern New Hampshire

Recent sales performance reflects Hansen’s continued activity across the regional real estate market. Over the past year, he recorded approximately $16.6 million in total sales volume and completed 128 transactions over the last three years. His production averages approximately 43 transactions annually, supported by repeat business, referrals, and continued market demand throughout Southern New Hampshire.

According to internal production figures, Hansen’s career sales volume has now surpassed $100 million. In addition, seller transactions represented by Hansen reportedly average approximately $18,000 more per sale compared to the broader New Hampshire average.

These metrics have contributed to his ongoing recognition among clients searching for experienced real estate representation in Milford and neighboring New Hampshire communities.

Industry Recognition and Production Awards

Throughout his career, Hansen has received multiple production based recognitions connected to his sales activity within Keller Williams Realty and the broader New Hampshire real estate industry.

His rankings and awards include:

Top 5% agent in New Hampshire for nine consecutive years

Top 2% in overall sales production over the past nine years

Ranked #29 out of more than 7,000 New Hampshire agents for sales volume in 2020

Named Top Producing Solo Agent in New Hampshire’s largest Keller Williams office in 2020

Keller Williams Heavy Hitter Award recipient for six consecutive years

Recipient of the Keller Williams Triple Gold Production Award

In 2026, Hansen also received several recognitions from FastExpert, including:

Top Agent in Peterborough, New Hampshire

Top Agent in Merrimack, New Hampshire

Top Agent in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire

FastExpert Five Star Agent Award

Combined with more than 290 verified client reviews across multiple real estate platforms, these recognitions continue to strengthen Hansen’s professional reputation throughout Southern New Hampshire.

Local Market Coverage and Community Presence

David Hansen serves buyers and sellers throughout Milford and the broader Southern New Hampshire region. Areas served include Bedford, Amherst, Nashua, Hollis, Brookline, Peterborough, New Ipswich, Wilton, Greenfield, Merrimack, and Lyndeborough.

His work focuses on residential real estate transactions, strategic property marketing, and buyer representation across competitive housing markets within the state.

Hansen stated, “I view my role as more than just an agent. I’m a coach and guide for my clients. It’s about helping people make confident, informed decisions every step of the way, to get them where they need to go.”

As one of the most sought-after Realtors in the Milford, NH region, David Hansen proudly serves buyers and sellers throughout this part of New Hampshire, including:

His deep local expertise and proven marketing strategies make him the go-to choice for anyone searching for the best Realtor in Milford, NH or across the Southern New Hampshire region.

Transaction Strategy and Client Focus

Golden Rule Realty’s approach centers on customized transaction planning, market positioning, and negotiation strategies tailored to local market conditions.

According to company information, Hansen utilizes custom crafted offer strategies intended to strengthen buyer competitiveness while also implementing listing approaches designed to maximize exposure and buyer engagement for sellers.

The business also provides support programs and guidance resources for military members, first responders, healthcare professionals, and educators, reflecting the company’s broader service oriented philosophy.

Family, Service, and Long Term Growth

Outside of his real estate business, Hansen remains active within the local community. He is involved in youth baseball and soccer coaching and frequently participates in community centered activities throughout the Milford area.

Golden Rule Realty states that its operating philosophy is built around integrity, relationship driven service, and long term client support. As the company continues to expand across Southern New Hampshire, Hansen’s production volume, repeat clientele, and public reviews remain central components of its continued growth.

With more than a decade of industry experience, consistent annual production, and multiple industry recognitions, David Hansen continues to maintain a significant presence within the Southern New Hampshire real estate market.

About Golden Rule Realty

Golden Rule Realty is a real estate company serving Milford, New Hampshire and surrounding Southern New Hampshire communities. Led by David Hansen, the company specializes in residential real estate services for buyers and sellers across Bedford, Amherst, Nashua, Hollis, Brookline, Peterborough, New Ipswich, Wilton, Greenfield, Merrimack, Lyndeborough, and neighboring areas. The company focuses on strategic real estate guidance, market expertise, and client centered service throughout the transaction process.

For more information, visit Golden Rule Realty . Social profiles include Facebook , LinkedIn , Zillow , Instagram , Realtor.com , Google Business Profile , and FastExpert . Business inquiries can be directed to david.hansen@kw.com .