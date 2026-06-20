Mitolux Announces Expansion of Its Light Wellness Mission as Awareness Grows Around Modern Indoor Living and Limited Daily Light Exposure

A Growing Conversation About Light and Modern Life

Mitolux today announced continued expansion across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and international wellness markets as interest grows in the relationship between modern indoor living and daily light exposure.

Founded by Gerardo “Guti” Gutiérrez, Mitolux was created from a simple observation: modern lifestyles have dramatically changed humanity’s relationship with natural light. With most people spending the majority of their time indoors, exposure to the full spectrum of natural sunlight has become increasingly limited, prompting broader conversations among wellness advocates, researchers, and health-conscious consumers.

As awareness of this issue grows, Mitolux is positioning itself at the center of a discussion that extends beyond technology and into everyday lifestyle choices. The company believes that light is one of the most overlooked environmental factors influencing how people experience daily life, productivity, and overall well-being.

A Personal Journey That Sparked a New Category

The inspiration behind Mitolux began with founder and CEO Gerardo “Guti” Gutiérrez. A professional photographer with more than two decades dedicated to understanding the science of light, Guti experienced firsthand the challenges that can accompany long periods spent indoors.

After exploring the role that deliberate light exposure played in his own daily wellness routine, he began researching the biological importance of sunlight. What followed was years of study, experimentation, and analysis of photobiology research that ultimately led to the creation of Mitolux.

“We’ve been told to fear the sun for decades. But science tells a more nuanced story. Light isn’t a luxury. It’s a biological signal your body depends on every single day. Mitolux exists because most people will never hear that from their doctor,” said Gerardo Gutiérrez, CEO of Mitolux.

His research journey was later documented in Rewired by Light, a book that synthesizes thousands of peer-reviewed scientific studies into an accessible framework focused on understanding the role of light in modern living.

Creating a New Consumer Wellness Category

According to the company, Mitolux developed a product category that previously did not exist in the consumer market.

The Mitolux BTS2 was designed to combine UVB, red, and near-infrared light within a single home-use device, with the goal of more closely replicating biologically relevant aspects of natural sunlight while avoiding UVA exposure. The company describes this as an effort to support a more complete light wellness routine for people who spend most of their daily lives indoors. Individual results may vary. Mitolux products are intended for general wellness and self-care use only and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Rather than focusing on individual wavelengths alone, Mitolux emphasizes a broader perspective centered on the complete light environment experienced by individuals throughout daily life.

The company believes this distinction represents a meaningful evolution in how light-based wellness technologies are designed and discussed.

Recognition Across the Global Biohacking Community

Mitolux has gained attention among wellness enthusiasts, performance-focused individuals, and members of the international biohacking community.

The company reports support from several recognized figures in the space, including Thomas DeLauer, Tim Gray, Jean Fallacara, and Lucas Aoun. These relationships have helped expand awareness of the company’s mission across audiences in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Mitolux has also received Lifespan Certification from the Entity for Human Longevity and is actively pursuing additional international design and wellness certifications as part of its long-term growth strategy.

As the company expands internationally, leadership views these milestones as important steps toward establishing credibility and supporting broader conversations about light exposure and modern lifestyle habits.

Consumer Experiences Drive Continued Interest

As awareness grows, customers continue sharing personal experiences regarding how intentional light exposure has become part of their daily routines.

One verified customer, Rachel W., shared: “I held UV detectors near the lamp and confirmed it is indeed giving off UVB rays. In less than 24 hours after my first Mitolux session, I noticed the effects. 15 minutes per day drastically influences my energy. The next morning my body woke up feeling super energetic.”

This is a personal experience shared voluntarily by a real customer and may not reflect typical results. Individual experiences vary. Mitolux products are intended for general wellness and self-care use only and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Another verified customer, Constance Tarantino, stated: “I LOVE my Mitolux light. I use it daily and I have so much energy throughout the day and the red light has helped my skin glow in a whole new way.”

This is a personal experience shared voluntarily by a real customer and may not reflect typical results. Individual experiences vary. Mitolux products are intended for general wellness and self-care use only and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Looking Ahead to International Growth

With continued expansion into international markets, Mitolux remains focused on increasing public awareness around light exposure and modern indoor lifestyles.

The company plans to continue developing educational resources, expanding certification efforts, and participating in conversations surrounding environmental wellness and human performance. Leadership believes growing consumer interest signals a broader shift toward understanding the role that light plays in everyday living.

As awareness of the impact of limited daily light exposure continues to grow, Mitolux intends to remain focused on providing education, innovation, and practical solutions designed for individuals navigating an increasingly indoor world.

About Mitolux

Mitolux LLC is a United States-based wellness technology company founded by Gerardo “Guti” Gutiérrez, a professional photographer with more than 20 years of experience studying the science of light. The company designs and manufactures innovative light wellness technologies, including the BTS2, a consumer device that combines UVB, red, and near-infrared light in a single home-use unit, designed to support a more complete daily light wellness routine. Mitolux products are intended for general wellness and self-care use only and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Mitolux operates across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and international wellness markets. The company has received Lifespan Certification from the Entity for Human Longevity and continues to pursue additional international certifications.

To learn more about Mitolux , explore the company’s educational resources and follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube for ongoing discussions around light, indoor living, and environmental wellness.

For inquiries, contact support@mitolux.com.