A newly published industry report from Spherical Insights & Consulting indicates that the global flexitank market is entering a sustained period of expansion, with the sector projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2024 to USD 7.6 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 15.9%. The findings reflect a broader structural shift in bulk liquid logistics, driven by rising global trade of food-grade and non-hazardous liquids, increasing adoption of flexible logistics solutions, and growing preference for single-use, contamination-free transport systems. Over the past decade, flexitanks have transformed from a niche packaging solution into a mainstream logistics asset, offering lower shipping costs, higher container utilization, and an improved environmental footprint compared with ISO tanks and drums. For shippers seeking reliable flexitank manufacturers the market now offers extensive options from best flexitank brands worldwide.

Market Size & Forecast

According to multiple industry research firms, the market outlook remains strongly positive.

Expert Market Research valued the market at USD 1,384 million in 2025, projecting USD 9,083 million by 2035 (CAGR ~20.7%).

Precedence Research estimates USD 2.07 billion in 2025, reaching USD 13.70 billion by 2035 (CAGR 20.8%).

SNS Insider reports USD 1.74 billion in 2025, expected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2035 (CAGR 23.1%).

While forecasts vary, the consensus is clear: the flexitank market is experiencing sustained double-digit growth through 2035.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Global edible oil trade exceeded 200 million tonnes in 2024, creating sustained demand for bulk liquid transport. The shift from ISO tanks to flexible systems eliminates cleaning costs and empty returns, reducing shipping costs by up to 35%. ESG regulations favor lightweight containers that reduce fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions. Growth of China–Europe liquid export routes and expansion of chemical supply chains are also driving adoption.

Regional Market Dynamics

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific dominates with over 46% market share in 2025. China remains the largest production hub, home to many China flexitank suppliers, and best China flexitank factories.

North America

North America is the fastest-growing market, with the U.S. market expected to reach USD 2.62 billion by 2035 (CAGR 22.4%).

Europe

Europe maintains strong demand from wine and beverage industries, with 2.5 billion liters of wine shipped via flexitanks in 2024.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Middle East & Africa and Latin America show the highest growth, driven by agricultural liquid exports.

Industry Trends Shaping 2026–2035

Advanced Barrier Film Technology

Multi-layer polyethylene and EVOH barrier films improve oxygen resistance, chemical stability, and temperature tolerance (-20°C to 65°C).

Smart Flexitank Monitoring

IoT-enabled sensors provide real-time temperature, pressure, and liquid level monitoring.

Sustainability Pressure

Biodegradable and recyclable materials are increasingly prioritized in response to sustainability mandates from major FMCG companies. Standard flexitanks are single-use packaging, ensuring hygiene and preventing cross-contamination. Their sustainability lies in recyclable materials, reduced waste, and lower emissions per ton-kilometer.

Automation in Production

Leading manufacturers adopt AI-based leak testing and 100% raw material traceability.

Leading Manufacturers in the Global Flexitank Industry

Key players in the flexitank manufacturers list include:

China–Qingdao LAF Technology (large-scale, edible oils, wine flexitanks); Qingdao BLT /Uni Flexitank/Yunjet (OEM/ODM); Hengxin (wine flexitanks); Zhongxiang/Trust (trailer and reefer flexitanks).

Malaysia – MY FlexiTank (advanced barrier film); Trust/One/Hinrich.

UK/Europe – Braid Logistics; Mak & Williams/K Tank.

United States – Environmental Packaging Technologies; Liquid Packaging Solutions.

India – Bulk Liquid Solutions; Rishi FIBC.

Safety and Operational Standards

Is a Flexitank Safe? Damage Rate & Container Bulging

Industry data shows approximately 4% of shipments in 2024 experienced minor leakage or bulging. Over 90% are attributed to operational errors: sharp container edges, overloading beyond 26,000 liters, missing door bars, and unskilled installation. Container bulging occurs when door bars are missing. The Container Owners Association (COA) has established stringent guidelines for production, installation, and use. Choosing reliable flexitank manufacturers is essential for minimizing risk.

What Liquids Can Be Transported?

Flexitanks handle non-hazardous bulk liquids across multiple categories. Food-grade liquids include edible oils, wine, fruit juice, syrup, dairy products, and honey – certified under FDA, FSSC 22000, HALAL, and KOSHER. Industrial oils include lubricants, glycerin, and base oils. Non-hazardous chemicals include latex, emulsions, and water-based adhesives. Specialized applications include bitumen with heat-resistant liners up to 120°C (248°F). Flexitanks are not suitable for dangerous goods (Class 1–9 hazardous materials) – ISO tanks remain standard for such cargo. Leading edible oil flexitank manufacturers, wine flexitank manufacturers, juice flexitank manufacturers, latex flexitank manufacturers, lubricant flexitank manufacturers, palm oil flexitank manufacturers, and bitumen flexitank manufacturers offer specialized solutions for each application.

Cost Savings: Flexitank vs. IBC vs. ISO Tank

A standard 20ft flexitank holds 14,000–26,000 liters, replacing 24–30 steel drums or one ISO tank. Flexitanks lower shipping costs by up to 30%: $1,200–$1,800 per 24,000L shipment with no cleaning and no empty return. IBC totes (24 units) cost $3,500–$4,200 with cleaning and return costs. ISO tank rentals cost $2,000–$2,800 with cleaning and return costs. 20ft flexitank manufacturers typically offer 14,000–26,000L, while 40ft flexitank manufacturers provide up to 28,000L high-capacity models.

Installation, Unloading & Temperature Range

Is flexitank installation difficult? Proper installation is critical. Steps: inspect container; place cardboard lining; insert flexitank; secure door end with baffle and bulkhead. Professional installation is strongly recommended. Missing door bars, overloading, and poor container condition account for 90% of leaks. What is the unloading residue rate of a flexitank? Below 0.5% for high-viscosity liquids. Can a flexitank transport hot or cold liquids? Standard range is -25°C to 60°C; heat-resistant liners withstand up to 120°C. Reefer flexitank manufacturers provide solutions for refrigerated containers. Valve types include butterfly, ball, and pinch. Food-grade certifications include FSSC 22000, FDA 21 CFR, EU 10/2011, HALAL, KOSHER, ISO 9001, and ISO 14001. Flexitanks are 100% recyclable; used liners reprocessed into pallets and construction materials.

Industry Outlook: 2030–2035

Key developments include IoT-enabled smart tracking with real-time monitoring of temperature, pressure, and liquid level; fully recyclable and biodegradable liners driven by sustainability mandates; AI-driven load optimization for safer logistics; expansion in Africa and Latin America opening new export routes; 40ft flexitank adoption addressing 20ft container shortages and long-distance rail needs; and automated loading and unloading solutions reducing manual handling risks.

By 2035, flexitanks are expected to become the dominant global solution for non-hazardous liquid bulk shipping under 30,000 liters.

About LAF Technology

Qingdao LAF Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2007, provides containerized bulk fluid packaging solutions for non-hazardous liquids, food-grade liquids, and chemical fluids – from flexitank design to full industry-chain production and global service. LAF holds FSSC 22000, FDA 21 CFR, EU 10/2011, KOSHER, HALAL, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, U.S. AAR, China CRCC, CE, COA, and PAS 1008 certifications, and is a founding FMC member of COA. In June 2025, LAF launched the world’s first ESG-driven flexitank industrial park in Qingdao (51,000 m²), featuring vertical integration, solar-powered production, and intelligent automation. Its 15,000 m² solar system generates 1.72 million kWh annually, reducing CO₂e by 930,000 kg/year. LAF exports to 100+ countries with 300+ port service locations and 24/7 support, serving Fortune 500 clients including Coca-Cola, COFCO, Yihai Kerry, and PetroChina.

Sources

Spherical Insights & Consulting, Fortune Business Insights, Expert Market Research, Precedence Research, SNS Insider, Grand View Research, industry logistics reports, Container Owners Association (COA) guidelines, and LAF Technology company data.