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As Ashburn events move outdoors, the Loudoun County spa points residents toward practical skin-care planning before and after sun exposure.

ASHBURN, VA — With the One Loudoun Carnival running June 3–21 and the Summer Strings Series scheduled for June 19, Ashburn’s outdoor season is already underway. One Loudoun’s posted calendar also lists outdoor yoga on June 21, kids concerts, movie nights and additional summer concerts in the weeks ahead. (Downtown One Loudoun)

The calendar arrives after a hot start to the season across the Washington region. WTOP reported that June 12 brought record-breaking heat, with highs in the upper 90s and temperatures that felt as high as 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. (WTOP) Loudoun County’s own excessive-heat guidance tells residents to drink fluids, wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen, schedule outdoor activities carefully and pace themselves during hot weather. (Loudoun County)

For Amenity Esthetics & Day Spa, the local summer schedule is a reminder that skin care begins before a facial, laser appointment or peel. The Ashburn business, located at 44365 Premier Plaza #120, serves Loudoun County residents with spa, esthetics and wellness services. Its website lists esthetics services such as Botox, dermal fillers, microneedling, laser resurfacing, chemical peels and laser hair removal; wellness services including hormone replacement therapy and GLP-1 weight management; and spa services including massages, facials, body treatments, manicures and pedicures. (Amenity Esthetics & Day Spa)

The business also identifies sun damage and skin tone concerns as a service area, listing HALO, BBL, Venus Viva and microneedling among related treatments. (Amenity Esthetics & Day Spa) Founded in 2002 by Mandy Sandhu, a Licensed Master Esthetician and experienced spa owner, Amenity Esthetics & Day Spa has expanded from traditional spa services into advanced esthetics and wellness care. (Amenity Esthetics & Day Spa About Page) A Google-sourced reviews listing shows a 4.8 rating from 287 reviews. (Wanderlog)

“Summer in Loudoun means concerts, carnivals, sports, pool days and a lot more time outside,” said Mandy Sandhu, Founder of Amenity Esthetics & Day Spa. “Our first message is simple: protect your skin before the damage starts, and seek professional guidance before choosing treatments for pigmentation, redness or sensitivity after heavy sun exposure.”

Reader Checklist

Use sunscreen, protective clothing and shade breaks when attending outdoor events.

Schedule outdoor activity carefully during high-heat days.

Avoid aggressive exfoliation or active treatments immediately before prolonged sun exposure.

Let sunburn or irritation heal before booking peels, lasers or other intensive skin services.

Ask a licensed provider to evaluate persistent redness, dark spots or texture changes.

CTA: Website: amenitydayspa.com | Phone: 703-596-1354

About Amenity Esthetics & Day Spa

Amenity Esthetics & Day Spa is an Ashburn, Virginia, spa and esthetics business serving Loudoun County. Founded in 2002 by Mandy Sandhu, the business offers esthetics, wellness and spa services, including facials, massage, body treatments, nail services, laser hair removal, microneedling, skin resurfacing, injectables, hormone-related wellness services and weight-management support. Sandhu is listed as a Licensed Master Esthetician, Licensed Electrologist and Licensed Permanent Makeup Artist; the team also includes nurse practitioners, licensed master estheticians, licensed nail technicians and a licensed massage therapist. (Amenity Esthetics & Day Spa About Page)

Media Contact

Mandy Sandhu

Founder

Phone: 703-596-1354

Email: guestservices@amenitydayspa.com

Website: amenitydayspa.com

44365 Premier Plaza #120

Ashburn

Virginia

United States

+17037751640

https://amenitydayspa.com/