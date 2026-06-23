Japan Raises Visa Fees Fivefold From July 1

Japan will raise its visa issuance fees fivefold from July 1, marking the first increase since 1978. The government said the revised charges reflect decades of inflation and changes in foreign exchange rates.

The standard fee for a single-entry visa will increase from ¥3,000 to ¥15,000, or approximately $94. A multiple-entry visa will cost ¥30,000, up from ¥6,000.

The changes apply to foreign nationals who are required to obtain a visa before travelling to Japan. Visitors from countries and territories covered by Japan’s visa-exemption arrangements will generally remain unaffected for eligible short stays.

Government Does Not Expect Immediate Tourism Impact

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the government did not expect the higher fees to have an immediate effect on inbound tourism. Japan has benefited from a sustained recovery in international travel and a weak yen, which has made accommodation, food, and shopping less expensive for many overseas visitors.

The country welcomed a record 42.7 million international visitors in 2025, according to Japan National Tourism Organization data. The total surpassed the previous annual record as Japan continued attracting visitors from across Asia, North America, and Europe.

Government officials have argued that Japan’s visa charges remained low compared with those of other Group of Seven economies. A standard six-month visitor visa for the United Kingdom costs £135, while common US non-immigrant visa application fees range from $185 to $315.

Residency Fee Limits Will Also Increase

Japan’s parliament has separately approved legislation allowing authorities to charge substantially more for immigration and residency applications. The statutory ceiling for a permanent residency application will increase from ¥10,000 to ¥300,000.

The maximum fee for changing a residency status or extending an authorised period of stay will rise to ¥100,000. These figures are legal upper limits rather than the charges applicants will necessarily pay.

Actual fees will be established through cabinet orders after the government completes further procedures. Officials have proposed lower amounts than the maximum limits, including as much as ¥200,000 for permanent residency and between ¥10,000 and ¥70,000 for status changes and extensions.

The residency fee revisions are expected to take effect by March 31, 2027. Authorities said the additional revenue would help cover the growing administrative cost of processing applications as Japan’s foreign resident population increases.

Featured image credits: PickPik

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