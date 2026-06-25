Mark Vincent Fansler and Carlo Drogo Announce their representation for the sale of A Fast Growing Transportation and Logistics Corporation Built During the COVID Era

The Opportunity

The company, now being offered to qualified buyers, reported more than $16.5 million in gross revenue during its most recent fiscal year after generating approximately $11.5 million the previous year. Operating from a single location, the business has attracted attention for its growth trajectory and operational model during a period that challenged many transportation and logistics providers.

This announcement highlights an opportunity that reflects broader trends in entrepreneurship, supply chain adaptation, and operational innovation that emerged during one of the most disruptive economic periods in recent history.

The operating systems have been completely re-engineered and are out performing nearly everything in its path.

These systems and the model that the corporation is built on capitalizes on many business revenue streams, with opportunities for it to capture more. (investment sales, management of the rigs, trailer rent, fleet maintenance, exit sales, etc.)

The strength of these systems allows for extensive expansion of the operations to other regions all through the existing management and operating systems.

Everything needed to manage, operate, and scale the businesses reach is already in place.

Simply secure the new locations and turn up the operation dial from the home base and 5-10x the revenue with the confidence that everything is already in place to manage as many locations that you would like to add.

You owe it to yourself to learn more about this opportunity and why it is poised for such remarkable growth.

A Business Created During Industry Uncertainty

When many businesses were focused on survival during the pandemic, the founders of this transportation company identified changing market conditions as an opportunity to develop a different approach to logistics operations.

The transportation sector faced unprecedented challenges during that period, including supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, fluctuating fuel costs, and shifting customer expectations. Despite these obstacles, the company developed an operational framework that allowed it to establish a foothold and rapidly expand.

Today, the business serves as an example of how entrepreneurial organizations can respond to changing market conditions by creating systems designed for flexibility, efficiency, and growth.

The company’s performance has generated interest from transportation professionals, investors, and acquisition groups seeking businesses with demonstrated resilience and adaptability.

Growth That Draws Industry Attention

The transportation and logistics industry remains one of the most important sectors supporting the national economy.

As buyers evaluate acquisition opportunities, they often seek companies with measurable growth, documented performance, and operational systems capable of supporting future expansion. According to Fansler and Drogo who are representing the opportunity, this business meets many of those criteria.

Its increase from approximately $11.5 million in 2024 to more than $16.5 million in annual gross revenue in 2025 has positioned the company among a select group of transportation businesses demonstrating significant year over year growth.

The fact that the operation achieved those results from a single location has become one of the most discussed aspects of the opportunity among prospective buyers.

A Model Designed for Replication

One of the primary factors contributing to buyer interest is the company’s ability to operate efficiently without relying on many of the structures traditionally associated with large transportation businesses.

The business has developed systems that emphasize scalability and operational efficiency. Industry professionals reviewing the opportunity have noted that the existing framework may provide a foundation for expansion into additional geographic markets.

For acquisition groups and operators, opportunities that combine proven performance with expansion potential often represent attractive strategic investments.

Potential buyers may include transportation operators, logistics firms, entrepreneurs, and investment groups seeking opportunities within a sector that continues to support commerce, manufacturing, distribution, and infrastructure development throughout the United States.

Experienced Brokers Guide the Opportunity

The transaction is being represented by Carlo Drogo of eXp Realty and Mark Vincent Fansler of eXp Commercial.

Drogo brings extensive residential and commercial transaction experience, having participated in more than 1,000 real estate transactions during his career. He is also recognized as a six time ICON Agent and seven time recipient of the New Jersey Circle of Excellence Award.

Fansler brings decades of entrepreneurial and commercial experience spanning business brokerage, commercial mixed use development, property management, investment funds, and business operations. His background includes leadership across multiple industries and national business ventures.

Together, they are coordinating the marketing and buyer qualification process for the opportunity.

A Reflection of Entrepreneurial Innovation

Beyond the financial performance of the company, the opportunity reflects a broader story about entrepreneurship during periods of uncertainty.

Many of today’s most successful businesses were created in response to changing market conditions, customer needs, and operational challenges. The transportation and logistics corporation represented by Mark Vincent Fansler and Carlo Drogo illustrates how innovation and adaptability can create opportunities even during difficult economic environments.

As buyers continue searching for businesses capable of delivering both current performance and future growth potential, opportunities with proven operational success and expansion possibilities remain in high demand.

Fansler and Drogo expect significant interest from qualified buyers seeking to acquire a business with a documented history of growth and a platform designed for future scalability.

About the Commercial/Business advisor and Realty agent

Through experienced professionals such as Mark Vincent Fansler and Carlo Drogo, clients are represented by some of the most skilled advisors’Agents in the country in the sale, acquisitions, dispositions, business sales, commercial transactions, and growth strategies of their real estate and business endeavors. Contact Mark if you would like to join the “M Vincent Fansler Team” in their national commercial and business brokerage services or Carlo Drogo to join their “Expert Sales Team” in NJ.

Additional information can be found on these two real estate power houses through Carlo Drogo’s website at https://theexpertsalesteam.com , Mark Vincent Fansler’s website at https://mvincentandassociates.com , Carlo Drogo’s LinkedIn profile and Mark Vincent Fansler’s LinkedIn profile . They can also be followed through Carlo Drogo and Mark Vincent Fansler Facebook pages. For inquiries regarding this opportunity, interested parties may also contact Mark Vincent Fansler directly at Mark.Fansler@expcommercial.com or Carlo Drogo at Carlo.Drogo@exprealty.com .