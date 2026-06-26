Odyssey Math Tuition Offers Founder-Taught Online Math Tuition E‑Learning For Secondary 1 To JC 2 Students In Singapore

As more Singapore students turn to online tuition for help with mathematics, Odyssey Math Tuition is drawing attention to a pattern its founder sees repeatedly: capable students who coped in lower secondary begin to struggle as the subject grows more abstract in upper secondary and junior college. In response, the centre offers a founder-taught online math tuition e‑learning system for Secondary 1 to JC 2 students — self-paced, MOE‑aligned video lessons recorded personally by founder Justin Tan, available around the clock and backed by a 7‑day money‑back guarantee.

The rise of online tuition — and where students still get stuck

Online tuition has become a common option for Singapore families, valued for its flexibility and the ability to revisit lessons. But not all online tuition is the same: some platforms amount to large libraries of videos from rotating or anonymous tutors, whereas the OMT system is built around a single, named teacher and a structured curriculum. Access to material alone does not resolve the underlying difficulty in mathematics. Many students are not short of questions to practise; they are short of a clear explanation of why a method works, delivered at a pace they can control. The gap tends to widen where the syllabus steps up — from secondary mathematics to Additional Mathematics, and again to H2 Mathematics at junior college.

Where secondary and JC students lose ground in maths

In the founder’s experience, three issues recur. First, foundational gaps from earlier years resurface when topics build on one another, so a weakness in one term quietly undermines the next. A Secondary 3 student who scored well in E‑Math, for instance, can find that Additional Mathematics introduces a level of abstraction the school pace never pauses to consolidate. Second, the pace of school lessons can outstrip a student’s understanding, leaving little room to pause before the class moves on. Third, exam technique — how to read a question, structure a full solution and avoid careless errors — is rarely taught explicitly. In Justin Tan’s experience, the biggest predictor of a mid-year drop is not a student’s ability but these unfixed foundational gaps. These are the difficulties OMT’s online secondary tuition and junior college courses are designed to address, by letting a student slow down, replay an explanation, and practise a concept until it holds.

Founder-taught lessons, built around the “why”

Every lesson in the e‑learning system is recorded personally by Justin Tan, who holds a degree in Mathematics from the National University of Singapore and has taught the subject for more than fifteen years. Rather than drilling procedures in isolation, the lessons explain the reasoning behind each method, supported by question banks arranged in increasing order of difficulty so that weaker and stronger students alike can progress at an appropriate pace. Worked solutions, topical quizzes, crash courses and exam tips round out the material. It is the substance parents are looking for when they search for “best online maths tuition” — a named, qualified teacher, a structured curriculum aligned to the syllabus, and lessons that can be watched as many times as needed.

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Coverage from Secondary 1 to JC 2

In short, the OMT e‑learning system is a library of MOE‑aligned mathematics video lessons, recorded by founder Justin Tan, covering Secondary 1 to JC 2, with worked solutions, quizzes and a 7‑day money‑back guarantee. For lower and upper secondary, it covers Secondary 1 to 4, including E‑Math and Additional Mathematics — the Add Math online tuition many upper-secondary students find demanding. For junior college, its H2 math online tuition and online A‑level maths tuition prepare JC 1 and JC 2 students for the A‑Level examinations. All lessons are aligned to the Ministry of Education syllabus.

Self-paced, and available around the clock

Because the lessons are recorded, students can learn at their own pace — replaying an explanation, adjusting the playback speed, or following a revision plan focused on their weaker topics. For parents comparing online tuition Singapore providers, this flexibility is often the deciding factor: help is available late at night before a test, or in short sessions around a busy school week, without being tied to a fixed class slot. The same lessons remain available for revision right up to the examinations.

Honest about how progress happens

Odyssey Math Tuition is careful about what it promises. It does not guarantee grades — improvement, it says, depends on a student doing the practice consistently — and it avoids the inflated outcome claims common in tuition advertising. What it offers instead is a clear method, a qualified teacher, and a way to try the system without risk: every purchase carries a 7‑day money‑back guarantee, so a family can review the lessons and decide for themselves whether the approach suits the student before committing.

“I recorded every lesson myself because the explanation is the part that matters most,” said Justin Tan, founder of Odyssey Math Tuition. “A lot of students do not need more questions; they need to understand why a method works, and to be able to rewind and hear it again until it clicks. The online system is built to give a student the same explanation they would get in my class, on their own schedule.”

“I am honest with parents that there is no shortcut,” Tan added. “We cannot promise a grade, and any tutor who does is not being straight with you. What we can do is make the material clear and the practice structured, and let the student put in the work. The money-back guarantee is there because I would rather a family try it and decide for themselves than take my word for it.”

Availability

The Secondary 1 to 4 and JC 1 to 2 online math courses — including the JC online tuition for H2 Mathematics — are available now through Odyssey Math Tuition’s e‑learning system, each with a 7‑day money‑back guarantee. Full details are on the Odyssey Math Tuition website.

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About Odyssey Math Tuition

Odyssey Math Tuition is a Singapore mathematics tuition centre offering small-group in-person classes and a 24/7 online e‑learning system for students from secondary school to junior college. Founded by Justin Tan, a National University of Singapore mathematics graduate with more than fifteen years of teaching experience, the centre focuses on conceptual understanding and structured, syllabus-aligned practice. Its tuition centre is located at 160 Changi Road, Singapore. More information is available at odysseymathtuition.com.