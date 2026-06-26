PracticeAlpha Announces Expanded Dental Billing and Revenue Cycle Management Services for Dental Practices Nationwide

A Founder Built by Real Dental Operations Experience

PracticeAlpha has announced the continued expansion of its outsourced dental billing and revenue cycle management services for dental practices across the United States.

Founded by dental entrepreneur Ori Bekerman, PracticeAlpha was created to address operational and billing challenges that many dental practices face as they grow. The company provides comprehensive support services including insurance verification, claims submission, accounts receivable follow up, payment posting, credentialing, denial management, and revenue cycle management.

The announcement reflects increasing demand among dental organizations seeking operational efficiency, improved collections processes, and scalable billing solutions that integrate with existing practice management systems.

From Dental Operator to Revenue Cycle Partner

Before founding PracticeAlpha, Ori Bekerman built and scaled a multi location dental support organization in Philadelphia, PA. Through firsthand experience managing dental practices, he encountered many of the billing challenges common throughout the industry.

These included recruiting and training billing teams, managing staff turnover, addressing growing accounts receivable balances, and maintaining cash flow consistency across multiple locations.

According to Bekerman, these experiences highlighted a gap in the marketplace. While many billing providers understood coding and claims processing, fewer possessed direct experience operating dental organizations and understanding how billing performance impacts overall practice operations.

“PracticeAlpha was built from the perspective of someone who has experienced the operational side of dentistry firsthand,” said Ori Bekerman, Founder of PracticeAlpha. “The goal was to create a billing partner that understands not only claims and collections, but also how revenue cycle performance affects the health of an entire dental organization.”

Comprehensive Revenue Cycle Management for Modern Practices

PracticeAlpha delivers outsourced billing services designed to support dental practices of various sizes, from independent offices to large group practices and dental service organizations .

Services include insurance eligibility verification, claim preparation and submission, accounts receivable management, denial resolution, payment posting, credentialing support, and ongoing revenue cycle optimization.

The company integrates with a wide range of practice management software platforms, allowing practices to maintain existing workflows while leveraging external billing expertise.

By focusing exclusively on dental billing and revenue cycle operations, PracticeAlpha seeks to help practices improve administrative efficiency and maintain greater visibility into financial performance.

Addressing Industry Challenges Through Specialized Support

Dental practices continue to face increasing administrative demands, including insurance complexity, staffing shortages, and evolving reimbursement requirements.

Many organizations find that billing interruptions can have a direct impact on cash flow, patient experience, and operational stability. Staff turnover within billing departments can further complicate collections processes and increase outstanding accounts receivable balances.

PracticeAlpha was developed to provide continuity and specialized expertise in these areas, allowing practices to focus on patient care while maintaining structured revenue cycle operations.

The company serves solo practitioners, multi location groups, and DSOs seeking scalable billing support tailored to their operational needs.

Supporting Growth Across the Dental Industry

As dental organizations continue to expand and modernize operations, revenue cycle management remains a critical component of long term practice success.

PracticeAlpha’s approach combines operational understanding with billing expertise, creating solutions designed around the realities of dental practice management rather than solely administrative processing.

The company plans to continue supporting practices nationwide through customized billing solutions that align with individual operational structures and growth objectives.

About PracticeAlpha

PracticeAlpha provides outsourced dental billing and comprehensive revenue cycle management services for dental practices throughout the United States. Founded by dental entrepreneur Ori Bekerman, the company offers insurance verification , claims submission, accounts receivable follow up, payment posting, credentialing , denial management, and revenue cycle support for solo practices, group practices, and dental service organizations. PracticeAlpha integrates with a wide variety of practice management systems to deliver scalable billing solutions designed to support operational efficiency and financial performance.

Dental practices seeking experienced revenue cycle management support can learn more about PracticeAlpha’s services by visiting PracticeAlpha . For inquiries, contact ori@practicealpha-mail.io .