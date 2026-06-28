Notion to Shut Down Mail App and Shift Email Workflows to AI Agents

Notion will shut down its standalone Notion Mail inbox on September 22, 2026, as the productivity software company redirects its email strategy toward AI agents.

The closure will affect Notion Mail across the web, desktop, and iOS. The company said more than half of its Mail users already manage email through agents without opening the inbox, leading it to concentrate on automated workflows rather than maintaining a separate email application.

Gmail Messages Will Remain Available

Notion Mail operates as an interface connected to Gmail rather than an independent email provider. Messages stored in users’ Gmail accounts will therefore remain intact after the service closes.

Users will need to export unfinished drafts and scheduled messages they want to preserve before September 22. Notion said snippets and instructions created for automatic labelling can also be exported and adapted for use elsewhere.

The company announced the shutdown through the official Notion Mail account. It said email-based agents will continue working after the conventional inbox is removed.

These agents can access connected inboxes to perform tasks such as drafting messages, sorting email, and coordinating meetings. Notion added a dedicated Mail and Calendar section to its settings in April 2026, allowing its AI to work across both services.

Notion Mail Lasted Less Than 18 Months

Notion publicly launched Notion Mail in April 2025 after previewing the product the previous year. The Gmail-based client offered custom inbox views, AI-generated drafts, automatic labels, reusable snippets, and scheduling features connected to Notion Calendar.

The product was intended to compete with email tools such as Superhuman and other AI-assisted inbox services. However, Notion now appears to believe users will increasingly delegate email management to agents instead of interacting with another inbox interface.

Notion’s work on email followed its 2024 acquisition of Skiff, a privacy-focused productivity company that offered email, documents, storage, and calendar services. Skiff’s founders later worked on the development of Notion Mail.

AI Agents Become the Main Product

Notion is positioning agents as software that can complete recurring work across connected applications rather than only answer questions or generate text. Its current tools can search company information, edit workspace content, schedule meetings, and draft emails.

The shutdown reflects a shift from improving how users manually manage email toward automating portions of the work entirely. Notion has not indicated that it plans to introduce another standalone inbox after Mail closes.

Featured image credits: Outsourced Staff

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