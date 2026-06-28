Microsoft Raises Xbox Console Prices by Up to $150 as Component Costs Surge

Microsoft will increase Xbox Series X and Series S prices worldwide on August 1 as rising memory and storage costs place further pressure on console manufacturing.

The company is adding $100 to its 512GB console and $150 to each 1TB model. It will also discontinue the 2TB Xbox Series X, less than a year after raising US console prices by between $20 and $70.

Xbox Series X and Series S Get Higher Prices

The 512GB Xbox Series S will increase from $399 to $499, while the 1TB Series S will rise from $449 to $599.

The all-digital 1TB Xbox Series X will cost $750, up from $599. The 1TB model with a disc drive will increase from $649 to $800.

Microsoft confirmed the changes in an official Xbox announcement. The company said memory and storage prices had climbed by more than 2.5 times and warned that they could double again by autumn 2027.

Microsoft said consoles are particularly exposed to the increase because manufacturers commonly sell the hardware at or below its production cost. They instead generate revenue over time through games, subscriptions, accessories, and digital purchases.

The price changes follow similar increases across other consumer electronics categories as AI data centres consume growing supplies of memory and storage components.

Microsoft Will Discontinue Its 2TB Console

Microsoft is also ending production of the 2TB Xbox Series X, although existing inventory may remain available while supplies last. The company did not provide a final date for sales or identify a replacement model.

The decision leaves 1TB as the largest standard internal storage option in the Xbox range. Players who need more capacity can still use compatible Xbox storage expansion cards.

Modern games frequently require more than 100GB of storage, meaning owners of lower-capacity consoles may need to remove older titles or purchase additional storage more often.

Financing and Used Consoles Could Reduce Upfront Costs

Microsoft said it is expanding buy now, pay later options for eligible hardware purchased through its stores. It is also working with financing partners to offer up to 12 months of interest-free payments in supported markets.

The company plans to work with retailers on programmes that accept trade-ins and resell previously played consoles at lower prices. Its existing Certified Refurbished programme offers selected consoles at discounts of up to $100 from their recommended retail prices.

Microsoft said payment and financing availability will vary by region and depend on customer eligibility. The increases make the Xbox Series S more expensive but leave it as the company’s lowest-priced current console.

Featured image credits: PICRYL

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