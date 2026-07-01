DoganTech Launches Vibe-to-Prod Consulting Service to Help Founders Ship AI-Built Products to Production

DoganTech, a London-based technology firm specialising in startups and SMBs, announced the launch of its newest service: Vibe-to-Prod Consulting . The service is designed to help founders and entrepreneurs who have built, or are planning to build, products using AI coding tools — commonly known as vibe coding — take their prototypes safely and confidently to production.

As AI-assisted development tools become increasingly accessible, a growing number of founders are using them to build software products without traditional engineering teams. While these tools dramatically accelerate early-stage development, they introduce a distinct set of challenges: security vulnerabilities, unscalable architecture, outdated dependencies, and poorly structured codebases that accumulate technical debt quickly.

Vibe-to-Prod Consulting addresses these challenges directly. DoganTech’s experienced engineers perform a technical assessment of AI-generated code, identify potential risks, and provide founders with a prioritised roadmap to get their product production-ready. Clients can choose to have DoganTech handle the technical hardening entirely, or opt for a guided approach where DoganTech walks them through the fixes, teaching them how to manage their product independently along the way.

The service covers eight key areas: scoping and planning, documentation setup, code review, security auditing, architecture review, testing strategy, dependency management, and independent expert review.

Vibe-to-Prod Consulting is available immediately as an on-demand, pay-as-you-go solution with no minimum commitment. New clients are invited to book a free 45-minute introductory call to discuss their project and map out a tailored path to production.

About DoganTech

DoganTech is a London-based IT consultancy and software agency for startups and SMBs. DoganTech helps businesses make the right technology decisions at every stage of growth.

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