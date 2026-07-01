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DoganTech Launches Vibe-to-Prod Consulting Service to Help Founders Ship AI-Built Products to Production

ByEthan Lin

Jul 1, 2026

DoganTech, a London-based technology firm specialising in startups and SMBs, announced the launch of its newest service: Vibe-to-Prod Consulting. The service is designed to help founders and entrepreneurs who have built, or are planning to build, products using AI coding tools — commonly known as vibe coding — take their prototypes safely and confidently to production.

As AI-assisted development tools become increasingly accessible, a growing number of founders are using them to build software products without traditional engineering teams. While these tools dramatically accelerate early-stage development, they introduce a distinct set of challenges: security vulnerabilities, unscalable architecture, outdated dependencies, and poorly structured codebases that accumulate technical debt quickly.

Vibe-to-Prod Consulting addresses these challenges directly. DoganTech’s experienced engineers perform a technical assessment of AI-generated code, identify potential risks, and provide founders with a prioritised roadmap to get their product production-ready. Clients can choose to have DoganTech handle the technical hardening entirely, or opt for a guided approach where DoganTech walks them through the fixes, teaching them how to manage their product independently along the way.

The service covers eight key areas: scoping and planning, documentation setup, code review, security auditing, architecture review, testing strategy, dependency management, and independent expert review.

Vibe-to-Prod Consulting is available immediately as an on-demand, pay-as-you-go solution with no minimum commitment. New clients are invited to book a free 45-minute introductory call to discuss their project and map out a tailored path to production.

About DoganTech

DoganTech is a London-based IT consultancy and software agency for startups and SMBs. DoganTech helps businesses make the right technology decisions at every stage of growth.

For more information about DoganTech, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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