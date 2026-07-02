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The Brand Auditors Launches Competitive Positioning Service Featuring Market Audits and Ongoing Competitor Tracking

ByEthan Lin

Jul 2, 2026

The Brand Auditors today announced the launch of its Competitive Positioning service, a three-phase consulting engagement that provides organizations with a structured framework for evaluating competitive position, assessing market opportunities, reviewing sales and marketing messaging, and monitoring changes in the competitive landscape.

The Brand Auditors, a consulting firm serving companies generating between $3 million and $20 million in annual revenue, introduced the service to expand its portfolio of brand strategy and market analysis offerings. The framework combines competitive research, customer feedback, and ongoing market monitoring to provide an evidence-based assessment of how a company is positioned relative to its competitors and where adjustments may be warranted over time.

Competitive positioning often changes as competitors introduce new products, pricing models, messaging, and go-to-market strategies. Organizations may also experience positioning misalignment as customer expectations and market conditions evolve. Because competitive position is influenced by external market perception rather than internal assumptions alone, these changes are not always apparent from within the organization. The service provides a structured process for evaluating these factors using market data, customer feedback, and competitive analysis.

“Most leaders sense a positioning problem long before they can explain it,” said Chris Fulmer, Managing Director of The Brand Auditors. “This service gives companies an answer to a question they’re usually guessing at: why a customer should choose them over the next best alternative. And that answer is based on reliable data.”

The Competitive Positioning service consists of three phases:

Competitive Landscape Audit

The first phase establishes a baseline of a company’s competitive position by examining the markets in which it operates, identifying primary competitors, reviewing market share information where available, comparing pricing and product or service offerings, evaluating publicly available messaging, and analyzing historical win-loss information. The assessment also includes a review of market segments and expansion opportunities that align with the company’s existing capabilities and competitive environment.

Differentiation and Positioning Strategy

The second phase evaluates how a company’s value proposition compares with customer experience and competitor positioning. The review incorporates customer and prospect interviews, win-loss feedback, sales and marketing materials, website messaging, and competitive comparisons to identify areas where positioning, messaging, or market focus may be inconsistent. The findings are used to develop a documented positioning framework, messaging recommendations, sales enablement materials, and considerations for expansion into additional markets where supported by the research.

Ongoing Competitive Intelligence

The final phase establishes an ongoing process for monitoring changes in the competitive environment after the initial assessment is complete. Activities include competitor tracking, pricing and product monitoring, review of category developments, observation of messaging changes, and maintenance of competitive positioning benchmarks and key performance indicators. The framework also includes predefined review criteria to support periodic evaluation of positioning, messaging, pricing, and market expansion strategy as market conditions evolve.

The three phases are designed to build on one another. Information collected during the Competitive Landscape Audit provides the foundation for the positioning review, while the resulting positioning framework supports ongoing competitive monitoring and periodic reassessment as markets and competitors change.

Learn more at https://brandauditors.com.

About The Brand Auditors:

The Brand Auditors helps companies modernize their marketing, analytics, and strategy operations. The company train internal teams, install sustainable processes, and strengthen in-house capabilities across brand intelligence, performance marketing, and strategic planning. Its mission is to help companies reduce agency dependency and build long-term operational confidence.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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