3rd “Born to Be Global” Overseas Global Expansion Summit, SG, 1.4k founders on “Born Global · Going Global for Growth”

The 3rd summit was held June 28–29, 2026 at Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore, under the theme “Born Global · Going Global for Growth,” drawing 1,400+ entrepreneurs and experts, with 1.2M+ livestream views. Co-hosted by Channel Wu (890xsx) and the Sino‑Commercial Overseas Industrial Alliance, it was supported by industry partners ITG Holding, YF Life, Cainiao, Linuo Pharmaceutical Packaging, and Linuo Glass; AI productivity partner Feishu; global category innovation partner Ries China; destination partner Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore; and brand support partner Lianlian DigiTech.

The main forum featured four thematic sections—global economy reconstruction, market growth, new growth creation, and co‑growth—with over 20 keynote speeches and roundtables, plus the “Global Night” gala dinner. Two parallel forums addressed category innovation for brand building and wealth growth with a long‑term perspective.

Mr. Andrew Phua (STB) delivered the welcome address, highlighting Singapore’s geographic advantages and service support as a hub for Chinese companies expanding overseas.

Wu Xiaobo (Channel Wu) gave the opening keynote on trends and challenges. He identified six major trends: from product export to capability export, from low‑price competition to global branding, from going outward from the domestic market to being born global, from following rules to setting standards, from technology catch‑up to AI leadership, and from going it alone to cluster‑based expansion. He also outlined six key risks: geopolitical tensions and cultural conflict, compliance in localized operations, supply chain localization risks, brand‑building risks, ESG‑related operational risks, and excessive internal competition among Chinese firms abroad.

Scholars offered diverse perspectives. DAVID BLAIR (AGTO) analyzed globalization direction through China‑US dynamics. XU SITAO discussed overseas strategies amid global adjustment. Prof Tan Kong Yam (NTU) examined Southeast Asian opportunities in a multipolar economy. QIN SHUO (Chin@Moments) addressed the global integration of Chinese business civilization. FANG YUE (CEIBS) explained how AI super‑intelligent systems can empower overseas growth. ZHUO LI (Alliance & Centre) provided practical growth pathways for entrepreneurs.

Front‑line entrepreneurs shared field insights.

SONG LAI (Linuo) traced his company’s globalization from product to solution export, then to technology output, standards leadership, and ecosystem co‑development. He noted that a globally connected production network makes growth sustainable, and that Linuo’s RTU solution is now the world’s leading brand in its category.

WILLIAM XIONG (Cainiao) presented “From E‑commerce Expansion to Technology Expansion,” showing how Cainiao’s global network and innovation deliver customized end‑to‑end logistics for Chinese tech and e‑commerce firms.

RONG KUNMING (ITG) outlined three stages of supply chain transformation: from trader to industrial partner to organizer of industrial chains, stressing that true market entry requires localized problem‑solving and collaborative ecosystems.

SHI ZHIJUN (Feishu) spoke on “When AI Becomes an Employee,” covering global organization building, AI Agent value, implementation cases, and Feishu’s AI support capabilities.

STEPHEN ZHANG (YF Life) addressed global capital trends, cross‑border asset allocation, and “certainty” growth, referencing the film *How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies* to illustrate wealth logic. JACK YE (MINISO), RICHARD WANG (Holley), and YANG TAO (Kilimall) also shared practical experiences.

Two parallel forums ran alongside the main sessions. Parallel Forum I, co‑hosted with Ries China, focused on category innovation for manufacturing brands. ALAN HE (Ries) presented new category insights and growth opportunities, while WU SHICHUN (Plum Ventures), WATSON XU (WOOK), and ANTONY GAO (Argooz) discussed capital empowerment, digital retail, and brand breakthroughs.

Parallel Forum II, jointly hosted by the Alliance and YF Life, explored wealth growth with a long‑term view. XU SITAO, DENNIS LUK (YF Life), and HONG LIU (NTU) shared on asset‑class opportunities, cross‑cycle allocation, and family business succession, followed by a roundtable on preserving wealth amid global change.

During the summit, the Industrial Cluster Globalization Centre was launched with its first 50 ecosystem partners; Wu Xiaobo and ZHUO LI presented certificates. The centre aims to bring together China’s leading service institutions in the overseas expansion ecosystem, building a gateway for cluster‑based globalization to help manufacturing reach global markets.

The summit’s theme evolution—from “Resilience” in 2024 to “Integration” in 2025 to this year’s “Born Global · Going Global for Growth”—reflects a deeper shift in Chinese companies’ mindset: from hesitation over going abroad, to exploring integration, to seeking growth after going global. Over three years, the series has become a key annual exchange platform.

The Sino‑Commercial Overseas Industrial Alliance, initiated by Channel Wu and overseas service partners, is a one‑stop community with thousands of members. It connects service providers, experts, scholars, investors, and consultants to provide efficient, secure resource matching for entrepreneurs, founders, and overseas business leaders at all stages of international expansion.