With ERP.net’s New App Builder, Businesses Can Create Applications Directly Inside Their ERP System

European enterprise software company ERP.net has introduced App Builder – a new Agentic AI-native platform that enables organizations to create custom business applications directly within the ERP environment.

Built as part of the ERP.net ecosystem, App Builder uses AI agents to help users rapidly develop applications, automations, and workflows using natural language commands – without coding or using external development teams.

“That’s the next stage in the evolution of ERP systems – from software that simply manages processes to platforms that constantly adapt to the business itself,” said Ivan Argentinski, Founder of ERP.net. “With the new App Builder, organizations can not only interact with ERP through AI but also extend and reshape the system around their own operational needs.”

App Builder significantly reduces the time and complexity traditionally associated with enterprise application development. Users can generate new functionalities through text or voice prompts, while the platform automatically transforms those instructions into fully operational applications integrated within the ERP environment.

Several dozen applications have already been created using the new tool, including interactive operational checklists, employee training mini-games, business process prototypes, internal productivity tools, and workflow automation applications. They are created even prior to the official release – making App Builder one of the fastest-adopted innovations in the company’s history. According to the ERP.net team, this rapid uptake highlights growing demand for AI-driven enterprise customization tools that can be deployed without traditional software development barriers.

Applications created with App Builder can also leverage AI agents from ERP.net’s other AI agentic platform – Operator.net – to execute tasks, perform analyses, trigger automations, and support business operations autonomously – transforming each application into an intelligent operational assistant.

The applications are also fully embedded within the ERP.net web client, allowing users to access and use them directly inside their existing workflows without switching between separate systems or interfaces.

In addition, applications developed through App Builder can be published and distributed via the newly launched ERP.net Marketplace. The marketplace enables organizations to discover ready-made business solutions, share internally developed applications, and commercialize innovations created within the ecosystem – fostering a collaborative environment focused on process optimization and operational efficiency.

About ERP.net

ERP.net is a European enterprise software platform developed by ERP.net Corporation Ltd, a technology company with 30 years of experience in business software development. The platform combines ERP, CRM, business process management, collaboration tools, AI agents, and custom application development capabilities in a single integrated environment. ERP.net is designed to help organizations manage operations, automate processes, and adapt their business systems to changing market and operational needs.