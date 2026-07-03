TV Time to Shut Down on July 15 as Whip Media Focuses on AI Platform

TV Time will discontinue its television and movie tracking app after July 15, 2026, ending a service used by more than 25 million people. Owner Whip Media said operating TV Time as a free app was no longer financially sustainable, while demand was insufficient to support a paid version.

Users received the closure notice through an in-app message. TV Time will also be removed from mobile app stores on July 15, after which its tracking and community features will no longer be available.

“While we loved supporting TV Time, it was no longer sustainable to continue operating the service as a free app, and there was not enough demand for a paid app,” the company said. It thanked users for turning the service into a community centred on television and film discussions.

Users Can Export Their Viewing Data

TV Time allows users to record watched episodes and films, maintain watchlists, discover titles and discuss programmes with other viewers. Whip Media had previously described it as one of the world’s largest entertainment-tracking communities.

Before the closure, users can request a copy of their information through a GDPR-compliant export tool. Whip Media said personal data will be deleted after the service ends and will not be used in its commercial products.

App intelligence provider Appfigures estimates that TV Time has generated more than 26.4 million lifetime installations. The app also reportedly received almost 29,000 downloads during the 30 days before the shutdown announcement, although download growth had slowed during the first half of 2026.

Whip Media Prioritises Its AI-Native Business

Whip Media used information generated through TV Time to support analytics, audience sentiment tools and content-performance services for media companies. This arrangement meant the consumer app could provide business value even without operating as a profitable standalone service.

Blue Torch Capital acquired Whip Media in February 2025. The company has since concentrated more closely on Helix, an AI-native platform for managing entertainment rights, licensing, revenue and content supply-chain workflows.

Whip Media announced its plans for Helix in April 2025, with initial modules scheduled for release later that year. The platform is intended for media and entertainment businesses rather than TV Time’s consumer audience.

Whip Media has not publicly explained why it chose to close TV Time instead of selling the app. Its statement only attributed the decision to operating costs and limited demand for a subscription-funded version.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.