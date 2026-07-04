Flycket Launches a New Category of Offline Marketing with the World’s First Trackable Flyer and Shareable Ticket

Millions of people discover promotional offers every day with every intention of using them. Yet many never do. Not because the offer lacked value, but because there was no simple way to act in the moment. Unlike online marketing, where buttons, carts and saved items capture customer intent immediately, traditional offline marketing has largely depended on people remembering what they saw later.

Flycket today announced the launch of a new category of offline marketing designed to solve that longstanding challenge. The platform introduces what the company describes as the world’s first trackable flyer and shareable ticket, giving businesses a way to transform passive promotions into measurable customer engagement. The idea is built around a simple observation that became central to the platform’s development: offline marketing never had a button.

Created by hospitality entrepreneurs James Ogilvie Robertson and Rachael Ogilvie Robertson, Flycket enables businesses to issue digital promotional offers that customers actively choose to keep for later use. Rather than relying on memory alone, businesses can now see how customers interact with an offer from the moment it is selected through to redemption, providing greater visibility into customer engagement and campaign performance.

The launch comes as businesses across hospitality, retail, leisure and other customer-facing industries continue searching for more measurable ways to connect marketing activity with real-world visits, bookings and purchases. While digital marketing has evolved around customer actions, many offline promotions still provide little insight into whether interest ever becomes action. Reflecting the industry’s recognition of this approach, Flycket was recently named the Best Marketing Innovation Platform in the UK of 2026 by the Evergreen Awards for its contribution to advancing measurable offline marketing.

A Hospitality Insight That Became a Technology Platform

The idea behind Flycket emerged after more than two decades of operating London Steakhouse Company. Throughout those years, James and Rachael Ogilvie Robertson continually refined promotions, loyalty campaigns and seasonal offers in an effort to encourage customer visits.

Over time, one unexpected pattern became clear. The offers themselves were rarely the problem. Customers often intended to redeem them, but without an opportunity to actively engage when they first discovered the promotion, many simply forgot.

That observation became the foundation for Flycket.

“We spent years trying to create better offers. Eventually we realised the offers weren’t broken. People simply needed something to do the moment they saw them,” said James and Rachael Ogilvie Robertson, Co-founders of Flycket. “Offline marketing has always depended on memory. Flycket gives customers a simple action they can take immediately.”

Turning Behavioural Science into Practical Marketing

Flycket applies the behavioural science principle known as Enhanced Active Choice, first published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology in 2011 by Keller, Harlam, Loewenstein and Volpp.

The principle is straightforward. Research shows that people are far more likely to follow through on something they have actively chosen than something they have simply seen.

Flycket applies that concept to promotional marketing by encouraging customers to actively select an offer when they first encounter it. That small action helps create a stronger sense of ownership, increasing the likelihood that the offer will be remembered and eventually redeemed.

“The science behind Flycket isn’t new,” the founders said. “What surprised us was that nobody had applied it to offline marketing in a practical way. We aren’t replacing email, social media or loyalty programmes. We’re helping solve the moment those channels have always struggled with, the few seconds between seeing an offer and deciding whether to act.”

Internal Results Demonstrate the Potential

During internal testing at London Steakhouse Company, the founders compared the same champagne promotion using two different delivery methods. Presented as a traditional promotional email, the campaign generated two verified redemptions. Delivered through Flycket, where customers first actively selected the offer, the same promotion generated 137 verified redemptions through the restaurant’s EPOS system.

The company states that additional internal testing showed customers were up to 68 times more likely to redeem an offer after actively selecting it through Flycket than when presented with the same promotion in a conventional format. These findings represent internal testing conducted within London Steakhouse Company while Flycket begins onboarding external business customers and developing independent case studies.

Designed for Businesses That Depend on Real World Visits

Although initially developed within hospitality, Flycket is designed for any business where customers visit, book, attend or redeem offers in person, including restaurants, hotels, salons, gyms, retailers and events.

Businesses can create and distribute digital Flyckets without setup fees, subscriptions or contracts. Charges apply only when businesses choose to use the platform to reach customers outside their own audience.

“The future of marketing isn’t persuading people harder,” the founders said. “It’s making it easier for them to choose. Offline marketing never had a button. Flycket is that button.”

About Flycket

Flycket is a United Kingdom based behavioural marketing platform founded by James Ogilvie Robertson and Rachael Ogilvie Robertson. Developed from more than two decades of real world hospitality marketing experience at London Steakhouse Company, Flycket was created to solve a longstanding challenge in offline marketing by helping businesses capture customer intent at the moment an offer is discovered. The platform enables businesses to transform traditional promotional offers into digital Flyckets that customers can actively select, keep, share and redeem while providing measurable insight into customer engagement. More information is available at flycket.com . Business enquiries may be directed to hello@flycket.com .