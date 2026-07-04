For Children With Love Announces Continued Expansion of Lily’s World Through Children’s Books, Animation, and Educational Entertainment

For Children With Love today announced the continued expansion of its children’s entertainment initiatives through It’s Lily’s World, an evolving platform that brings together children’s books, animated storytelling, original music, and educational activities designed to encourage literacy, creativity, and positive personal development. The platform builds upon the foundation established by the organization’s children’s book collection while extending its educational mission across multiple forms of media.

Originally introduced as Imagine with Lily, the platform has transitioned to It’s Lily’s World, creating a centralized destination where families can access animated stories, songs, printable activities, and educational resources inspired by the character Lily and her love of reading.

Building on a Mission to Inspire Young Readers

Founded by author Catherine Gibson, For Children With Love was created with a mission to inspire children through stories that celebrate kindness, compassion, inclusion, and confidence. The organization combines meaningful storytelling with charitable giving by donating a portion of proceeds from book sales to organizations that support children and families.

The company’s publishing catalog features stories that encourage children to appreciate their individuality while developing empathy and respect for others. Rather than focusing solely on entertainment, each title introduces age appropriate lessons that promote emotional growth, friendship, perseverance, and curiosity.

This mission continues to guide the organization’s newest creative initiatives as it expands beyond traditional publishing into multimedia experiences that encourage lifelong reading habits.

Lily’s World Brings Stories to Life Through Animation

The launch and continued development of It’s Lily’s World represents a significant milestone for For Children With Love as it expands its educational content beyond printed books.

The platform features animated adaptations of children’s stories, original songs, interactive activities, coloring pages, and educational resources designed to complement the reading experience. Families can explore animated versions of Lily Loves Books while enjoying music that reinforces many of the same positive messages introduced throughout the book collection.

Original songs featured on the platform include Lily Loves Books, Be Different, Stand Out, Something Special, and When I Pretend, each supporting themes of imagination, individuality, confidence, and creativity.

By combining books, animation, music, and interactive learning tools, the platform offers children multiple ways to engage with storytelling while encouraging literacy through familiar digital experiences.

Stories That Celebrate Individuality and Kindness

For Children With Love continues to expand a collection of stories centered on helping children recognize their strengths while appreciating the uniqueness of others.

Titles including Coach Bob & Me, Daisy Mae Finds Her Way, Gracie Saves The Day!, Sophie Discovers Synchronized Swimming, Through Sophie’s Eyes, What’s Your Something Special?, and Lily Loves Books each explore everyday experiences that encourage self confidence, compassion, resilience, and acceptance.

These stories are designed to provide parents, educators, and caregivers with meaningful opportunities to discuss important life lessons while fostering a positive relationship with reading from an early age.

Educational Experience Shapes the Creative Vision

The educational philosophy behind For Children With Love reflects Catherine Gibson’s longstanding commitment to supporting children’s development through creative learning experiences.

Her background includes studying sign language at The American School for the Deaf and teaching preschool dance through sign language and movement, experiences that contributed to her understanding of inclusive communication and child centered education.

These experiences continue to influence the organization’s storytelling approach by combining educational themes with engaging narratives that encourage emotional growth alongside literacy development.

Expanding Children’s Entertainment Through Multiple Platforms

As children’s media continues to evolve, For Children With Love is expanding its original publishing mission by creating educational experiences that extend across books, animation, music, and interactive content.

The transition from Imagine with Lily to It’s Lily’s World reflects the organization’s continued investment in developing creative resources that meet young readers where they already engage with stories while reinforcing the value of reading and imagination.

By integrating traditional children’s literature with digital experiences, the organization continues to provide families with additional opportunities to explore stories together across multiple formats while remaining focused on positive educational outcomes.

About For Children With Love

For Children With Love Foundation 501(c)(3), is a children’s publishing and educational entertainment organization founded by Catherine Gibson. The organization creates books, animated stories, music, and educational resources that encourage kindness, confidence, inclusion, creativity, and a lifelong love of reading. Through It’s Lily’s World, formerly known as Imagine with Lily, the organization continues expanding its mission by delivering engaging multimedia experiences for children and families.

Families interested in exploring Imagine With Lily can visit It’s Lily’s World and Imaginewithlily to discover animated stories, original songs, children’s books, printable activities, and upcoming adventures. Readers can also learn more about For Children With Love Foundation (501(c)(3) and its growing collection of children’s books by visiting www.forchildrenwithlove.com . For inquiries, contact: cathy.forchildren@gmail.com