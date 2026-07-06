BB-Builders Pro is pleased to announce a new 10%-off home addition promotion for Seattle homeowners. The discount will make the company’s highly regarded home addition services more affordable to those living in the area.

“Home addition services offer all sorts of benefits to homeowners,” explains BB-Builders Pro. “The right additions can increase property resale value, expand living space, and make homes more energy efficient. It’s also a small way for us to say thank you to the local people who have supported our business over many years.”

Home additions can comprise many types of building work to expand the footprint of a property. BB-Builders Pro offers various custom home additions, room extensions, and second-story expansions. It aims to increase the functionality and value of the existing home with personalised designs custom built to match the home’s architecture and style.

BB-Builders Pro is popular among local people for various reasons, including its experienced and licensed home extension contractors in Seattle and its personalised expansion solutions. BB-Builders Pro integrates architecture services with its building operations. This means that it’s able to translate plan designs into reality with minimal risk. It can also provide a done-for-you, hassle-free permitting and compliance service to ensure that clients don’t have to manage zoning approvals, permits, and municipal regulations. It deals with all of these on their behalf.

First-floor room additions allow customers to expand their lower-level living spaces or create new bedrooms for people who need to sleep downstairs, home offices, or guest suites. Second-story additions are more about maximising square footage by building up an additional level. There are also kitchen and dining room expansions for better entertaining.

Many customers opt for garage conversions using underutilised spaces as home gyms or entertainment areas. Sunrooms and enclosed patios are also options for clients looking to take advantage of the 10%-off home addition promotion.

For more information about BB-Builders Pro, use the contact details below.