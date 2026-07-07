Annas Faheem Expands Pakistan’s Global Brand Presence Through Prospect Advertising Inc. While Launching 1885 Coffee

At a time when Pakistani brands are increasingly seeking international recognition, entrepreneur Annas Faheem has emerged as one of the key figures helping bridge the gap between local businesses and global consumers.

As the founder of Prospect Advertising Inc., Faheem has built a reputation across Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and the United States for delivering innovative marketing solutions, consumer engagement campaigns, and world-class brand activation services that help Pakistani companies establish a stronger presence in international markets.

Over the years, Prospect Advertising Inc. has collaborated with some of Pakistan’s most recognizable brands, including National Foods, Matco Foods, and English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), helping them showcase their products and connect with consumers throughout North America and Europe.

The company specializes in experiential marketing, trade marketing, retail activations, and large-scale consumer engagement campaigns, enabling brands to create meaningful connections with their target audiences. Through carefully planned promotional activities, product demonstrations, sampling campaigns, and brand experiences, Prospect Advertising Inc. has played a significant role in increasing awareness of Pakistani products in competitive international markets.

One of the firm’s standout capabilities is the design, fabrication, and execution of custom trade show exhibits for major international exhibitions and industry events. By creating visually compelling and strategically designed exhibition stands, Prospect Advertising Inc. enables Pakistani companies to present themselves on a global stage with the professionalism and impact expected from international brands.

“Pakistani products can compete with the best in the world when they are presented effectively and supported by strong marketing,” says Faheem. “Our mission has always been to help Pakistani companies tell their stories and connect with consumers beyond borders.”

This vision has helped Prospect Advertising Inc. establish itself as a trusted partner for brands seeking to expand their international footprint while maintaining strong consumer engagement across Western markets.

Expanding Beyond Marketing

While his success in the marketing industry is well established, Faheem’s entrepreneurial ambitions extend beyond advertising.

Recognizing the growing demand for premium coffee experiences in Pakistan, he recently launched 1885 Coffee , a specialty coffee brand that aims to redefine the local café experience while building a globally recognized Pakistani brand.

The venture has already shown promising results. The first 1885 Coffee location has been met with strong customer demand, quickly attracting coffee enthusiasts who appreciate specialty brews, quality ingredients, and a modern café environment.

The success of the flagship branch has paved the way for expansion, with additional locations planned as part of an ambitious growth strategy.

Unlike many café startups focused solely on local operations, Faheem envisions 1885 Coffee as an international brand with roots in Pakistan and aspirations far beyond its borders.

A Vision for Global Growth

The long-term goal for 1885 Coffee is to become one of the leading lifestyle and coffee brands originating from Pakistan, serving premium coffee to customers worldwide while showcasing the country’s ability to create internationally competitive consumer brands.

Industry analysts note that Faheem’s extensive experience in brand development and consumer engagement gives him a unique advantage in building a scalable hospitality business. The same principles that helped him elevate Pakistani brands internationally through Prospect Advertising Inc., customer experience, brand storytelling, quality execution, and strategic growth, are now being applied to the coffee sector.

As Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem continues to mature, leaders like Annas Faheem are demonstrating how local businesses can compete globally through innovation, quality, and strategic brand building.

From helping iconic Pakistani companies such as National Foods, Matco Foods, and EBM reach consumers in international markets to building what could become Pakistan’s next globally recognized coffee brand, Faheem’s journey reflects a broader ambition: creating businesses that proudly represent Pakistan on the world stage.

With Prospect Advertising Inc. continuing to drive international marketing success and 1885 Coffee rapidly expanding its footprint, Annas Faheem is proving that entrepreneurship is not simply about starting companies, it’s about creating brands that leave a lasting impact both at home and abroad.

For media inquiries regarding this announcement, please contact Annas Faheem at Prospect Advertising Inc. by email at info@prospect-advertising.com . Additional information about the company and its services is available at www.prospect-advertising.com .