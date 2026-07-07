Station F Prepares Second F/ai Cohort to Help European AI Startups Scale

Station F is preparing the second batch of its F/ai accelerator, as the Paris startup hub looks to strengthen its role as a launchpad for European AI companies. The programme is expected to begin its next cohort in September and will focus on helping early-stage AI startups move from product development to revenue faster.

The accelerator was launched in January and is designed for AI-native startups with strong technical foundations and clear commercial potential. Station F said its first batch included 20 startups selected through a recommendation-only process, with no open application.

Station F, founded by French billionaire Xavier Niel, spans 538,000 square feet in Paris and hosts about 1,000 startups each year. Its director Roxanne Varza told TechCrunch that the hub’s influence extends beyond co-working space, through programmes, investor networks and annual selections such as Future 40.

Major AI Companies Back the Programme

The first F/ai cohort was supported by a large group of technology companies, including AMD, Anthropic, AWS, Google, Hugging Face, Meta, Microsoft, Mistral AI, OpenAI, OVHcloud, Qualcomm and Snowflake. The second batch is expected to add partners including ElevenLabs, Nebius, Rippling, OpenRouter, HubSpot and GitHub.

Varza said the goal is to make it easier for AI startups launching in Europe to connect with major model providers, cloud platforms, infrastructure companies and investors. F/ai does not provide direct funding, but participating startups receive access to credits, technical support and commercial introductions.

The programme also benefits from Station F’s profile in the French technology ecosystem. Since President Emmanuel Macron visited the campus in 2017, Station F has hosted multiple presidential visits and high-profile AI leaders, including OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman.

Revenue Growth Is the Main Target

F/ai is focused on helping startups reach meaningful revenue quickly. Varza said the programme was partly created in response to criticism that European startups commercialise more slowly than their U.S. peers.

Station F wants participating companies to target €1 million in revenue within six months. The first cohort collectively raised $34 million in pre-seed funding, according to Station F.

Two startups from the first batch have already gained international attention. Alpic won the global finale of Deel’s The Pitch competition, while Rippletide won the OpenAI Codex Hackathon.

The founder profile of the first batch was also unusually experienced. Station F said 80% of the 20 startups were founded by repeat entrepreneurs, while about a third of the founders held PhDs.

Selection Process Raises Access Questions

F/ai’s recommendation-only selection process could add to concerns that parts of France’s startup scene remain difficult to access without the right network. Startups cannot apply directly to the programme.

Varza said companies can still approach F/ai through its partners, and alumni may eventually become part of the recommendation process. She also noted that Station F runs around 30 other programmes that startups can apply to directly.

The programme’s broader pitch is that European founders should not have to leave for the U.S. to reach top AI companies, investors or technical experts. Varza said F/ai aims to show that founders can build globally competitive AI startups from Europe.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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