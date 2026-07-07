WhatsApp Opens Username Reservations Ahead of Full Rollout

WhatsApp has started letting users reserve usernames before the feature becomes active later this year. The Meta-owned messaging app said the early reservation system is meant to help its more than 3 billion users claim the names they want before usernames become available for everyday use.

The feature will let people share a WhatsApp contact without giving out a phone number. That could make the app more useful for people who want to be reachable by new contacts, customers or group members without exposing their personal number.

Users can reserve a name by going to Settings, then Account, and selecting the Username option under “Your Account.” First-time users will see a “Create username” option and can type in their preferred handle.

WhatsApp Adds Suggestions and Handle Protection

If a chosen username is not available, WhatsApp can suggest alternatives through the “suggest a username” option. Users who already have a Facebook or Instagram handle can also log in through either service and reserve that name for WhatsApp.

Meta said it is reserving certain usernames linked to public figures and organisations. The move is intended to reduce impersonation risks as the feature rolls out globally.

After a username is created, users can return to the same menu to edit or delete it. The feature is not yet active for starting chats, so reserved usernames cannot be fully used until WhatsApp switches on username-based contact later this year.

Username Key Adds Another Privacy Layer

WhatsApp is also adding a username key for users who want more control over who can contact them. In the username menu, users can change contact permissions from “Everyone” to “People who know my key.”

When that setting is enabled, someone who knows a user’s username must also enter a four-digit key before starting a first conversation. Users can save the key or generate a new one at any time.

The update is one of WhatsApp’s biggest identity changes because the app has historically relied on phone numbers as the main way to find and contact people. Usernames do not remove the need for a phone number to create an account, but they give users another way to share contact details.

The rollout has also drawn regulatory attention in India, where Reuters reported that authorities asked WhatsApp to pause the username launch pending consultations. WhatsApp is currently allowing users to claim names before the feature becomes fully available.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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