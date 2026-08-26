RFP.co Launches AI-Powered Platform to Help Businesses Find and Win More RFP Opportunities

RFP.co today announced the launch of its new request-for-proposal intelligence platform designed to help businesses discover, evaluate, track, and respond to RFPs, RFQs, bids, and other procurement opportunities from across the web.

RFP.co brings fragmented procurement information into a centralized platform, helping companies identify relevant opportunities without manually searching dozens of government portals, procurement websites, public databases, and other sources.

“Thousands of organizations are actively looking for vendors every day, but the information is scattered across an enormous number of systems,” said Nate Nead, founder of RFP.co. “RFP.co is being built around a simple idea: companies should be able to tell us what they sell, and our platform should continuously help them find the organizations that are looking to buy it.”

The platform collects and organizes procurement opportunities from federal, state, local, educational, institutional, and commercial sources. Users can search opportunities by keyword, industry, geography, agency, deadline, contract type, and other criteria, while creating customized alerts for opportunities matching their businesses.

Rather than operating solely as an RFP database, RFP.co is designed as an end-to-end RFP intelligence and response platform.

Key capabilities include:

RFP Discovery: Search RFPs, RFQs, bids, solicitations, and procurement opportunities across multiple sources.

Search RFPs, RFQs, bids, solicitations, and procurement opportunities across multiple sources. Opportunity Matching: Identify opportunities relevant to a company’s products, services, industries, and geographic markets.

Identify opportunities relevant to a company’s products, services, industries, and geographic markets. Custom Alerts: Receive notifications when new opportunities meet predefined criteria.

Receive notifications when new opportunities meet predefined criteria. AI Opportunity Analysis: Summarize lengthy solicitation documents and surface important requirements, deadlines, qualifications, and submission instructions.

Summarize lengthy solicitation documents and surface important requirements, deadlines, qualifications, and submission instructions. Bid/No-Bid Intelligence: Help teams quickly evaluate whether an opportunity is worth pursuing.

Help teams quickly evaluate whether an opportunity is worth pursuing. Proposal Automation: Use AI to assist with proposal responses including outlines, compliance matrices, responses, supporting materials, and reusable company content.

Use AI to assist with proposal responses including outlines, compliance matrices, responses, supporting materials, and reusable company content. Opportunity Tracking: Manage RFPs from initial discovery through submission, award, loss, or expiration.

Manage RFPs from initial discovery through submission, award, loss, or expiration. Procurement Intelligence: Build a growing data layer around agencies, buyers, historical opportunities, vendors, contracts, and purchasing activity.

RFP.co is also developing tools that move procurement intelligence further upstream.

“Finding an RFP after it has already been published is useful, but the larger opportunity is helping companies understand who is buying, what they buy, when contracts may come back to market, and where future opportunities are likely to emerge,” Nead said. “Our long-term goal is to build an intelligence layer around the entire procurement market.”

The company sees artificial intelligence significantly changing both sides of the RFP process.

Procurement teams can increasingly use AI to structure requirements and evaluate large amounts of vendor information, while vendors can use AI to identify relevant opportunities, understand solicitation documents, retrieve prior company knowledge, and prepare more complete responses.

RFP.co is being designed to connect those workflows into a single system.

The platform is particularly suited to government contractors, professional services firms, technology companies, manufacturers, construction companies, staffing firms, consultants, agencies, and other organizations that regularly compete for contract opportunities.

RFP.co offers subscription plans for businesses ranging from smaller companies beginning to pursue RFPs to larger teams managing substantial opportunity pipelines.

About RFP.co

RFP.co is an AI-powered procurement intelligence and proposal platform that helps businesses discover, analyze, track, and respond to requests for proposals, requests for quotations, bids, solicitations, and other contracting opportunities. The platform combines opportunity discovery, procurement data, automated monitoring, AI analysis, and proposal workflow tools to help businesses identify and pursue opportunities more efficiently.

About DEV.co

DEV.co is a software development and technology services company specializing in custom web applications, SaaS platforms, AI-enabled software, system integrations, and enterprise development. DEV.co works with startups, growth companies, and established businesses to design, build, launch, and scale custom software products.

DEV.co served as the development partner for RFP.co, helping architect and build the platform’s core application, search and data infrastructure, user experience, and AI-powered workflow capabilities.