Score Academy Online to Showcase Teacher-Supported K-12 Private Education

Score Academy Online, a Cognia-accredited online private school serving kindergarten through grade 12, is inviting families to a virtual open house. Score Academy Online offers Synchronous, Flex and Asynchronous programs. Teachers grade submitted coursework in every package. Families choose between small-group live classes, live group lessons with recordings, and independent coursework without scheduled live lessons.

The online private school is inviting families to a virtual open house on Thursday, October 1, 2026. Hosted by Head of School Laura Burch, the session will introduce parents to the school’s teachers and explain how its three learning packages provide different levels of live instruction.

“Parents need to know what happens when their child gets stuck and who is responsible for reviewing the work,” said Laura Burch, Head of School at Score Academy Online. “That should be clear before a family enrolls. Our programs give parents a choice in live instruction while keeping a teacher responsible for grading submitted coursework.”

Score Academy Online’s packages make the amount and format of teacher interaction explicit.

Synchronous includes weekly live lessons in small groups, direct interaction with a qualified teacher, teacher chat between sessions and teacher-graded coursework.

Flex includes weekly live group lessons, recordings for replay and teacher chat between lessons. Teachers also grade submitted coursework.

Asynchronous allows students to complete course material independently, with a teacher grading all submitted work. This package does not include scheduled live lessons or teacher chat.

The options serve different needs. A family seeking regular live instruction can consider Synchronous or Flex. A student managing travel or training commitments can explore whether independent coursework provides an appropriate fit.

Score Academy Online provides elementary, middle and high school education. Its high school program includes college-preparatory coursework, with Advanced Placement and honors options. Students who complete the school’s graduation requirements can earn a high school diploma.

For students transferring into high school, the admissions team reviews prior academic records and helps develop a course plan based on the credits accepted and the requirements still to be completed.

Tuition starts at $415 per elementary course and $535 per middle or high school course through the Asynchronous package. Total costs depend on the courses and learning package selected; additional fees may apply. A full cost breakdown is available during an admissions consultation.

The virtual open house will include teacher introductions, an explanation of subjects and learning packages, student perspectives and a live question-and-answer session. Families will also hear from the school’s co-founder about why Score Academy Online was established.

Registration is available through the Score Academy Online open-house page. An individual discussion about a child’s needs can be arranged through a consultation with admissions.

About Score Academy Online

Score Academy Online is a Cognia-accredited online private school serving kindergarten through grade 12. Its Synchronous, Flex and Asynchronous learning packages offer different levels of live instruction, with teachers grading submitted coursework across all three. The school provides college-preparatory education, including Advanced Placement and honors options at high school level.